EUR/JPY from 2-week lows to 4-day highs, tests 122.00

- Euro holds to gains supported by EZ economic data.
- Yen weakens amid risk appetite but not enough to push EUR/JPY above 122.00.
The euro is posting gains across the board on Friday, supporting the EUR/JPY pair. Over the last hour, it lost strength but remains near the 122.00 area, with a bullish bias.
Earlier today, the PMIs in the Eurozone surprised to the upside and offered a boost to the common currency that recovered from 2-week lows. It bottomed at 120.94 and since then gained more than a hundred pips.
The move to the upside continued on the back of a weaker yen and higher equity prices in Wall Street. Recently peaked at 122.01, the highest level since Monday. As of writing trades at 121.80, around the same level it had a week ago.
EUR/JPY Short-term levels to watch
The 122.00 is a critical level (psychological / 20-day SMA). A break higher could lead to further gains. The next resistance levels might be seen at 122.40 (June 6 high) and 123.15/20 (Jun 11 high). On the flip side, support levels are located at 121.60, 121.10 (June 20 low) and 120.95 (June 21 low).
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|121.83
|Today Daily Change
|0.67
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55
|Today daily open
|121.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|121.96
|Daily SMA50
|123.38
|Daily SMA100
|124.4
|Daily SMA200
|126.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|121.93
|Previous Daily Low
|121.08
|Previous Weekly High
|123.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|121.58
|Previous Monthly High
|125.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|120.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|121.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|121.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|120.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|120.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|120.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|121.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|122.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|122.54
