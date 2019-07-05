EUR/JPY forecast: 117 likely by year-end - Mizuho

Both EUR and JPY are likely to strengthen against the US Dollar, according to Mizuho Bank analysts. However, due to relative absence of political noise in Japan, the anti-risk Yen is expected to outperform the common currency.

Also, the probability of central bank’s policy driving down the currency is high in Europe. After all, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) seems to have run out of ammo.

The bank, therefore, expects the EUR/JPY pair to drop to 117 by the end of the year, according to Bloomberg.

Key points