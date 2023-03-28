EUR/JPY fails to sustain above 142.00 as German inflation sets to soften ahead

On the Japanese Yen front, investors are keenly awaiting the speech from Bank of Japan (BoJ) ex-Governor Haruhiko Kuroda. Dovish rate guidance is expected from BoJ Kuroda as Japan’s inflation has been basically fueled by international forces. Japan’s administration is entirely focused on increasing wages to multiply inflation with domestic forces and keep the Japanese Yen competitive against other currencies.

Despite a sheer decline in German inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde might continue hiking rates further as the road to the desired level of 2% is far from over. ECB policymaker Mario Centeno cited on Monday, We haven't seen de-anchoring inflation expectations," as reported by Reuters. He further reiterated that the ECB has the tools for "whatever-it-takes" action for banks.

As per the projections, the annual German HICP will soften firmly to 7.5% from the former release of 9.3%. An expected decline in German inflation would relieve some pressure from the European Central Bank (ECB), which is hiking rates extensively to tame persistent inflation. Higher inflation in Germany is running on a tight labor market, which has not shown any sign of weakening yet, stated ECB Governing Council member Isabel Schnabel on Monday.

The EUR/JPY pair has slipped after failing to sustain above the critical resistance of 142.00 in the early Asian session. The cross has shown exhaustion in the upside momentum as investors are shifting their focus toward preliminary German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) (March) data, which will release on Thursday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.