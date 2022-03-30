EUR/JPY eyes more losses below 135.00 as yen strengthens on BOJ’s unlimited bond buying program

- EUR/JPY sees more downside amid broader strength in the Japanese yen.
- BOJ’s unlimited bond-purchase program has fetched much-needed support for the yen.
- Euro may remain inactive ahead of ECB’s Lagarde speech.
The EUR/JPY pair is facing a decent correction amid a broader strength in the Japanese yen. The asset has surrendered its intraday gains and is off from the day’s high at 136.67. The cross is oscillating in a narrow range of 135.20-137.30 but is likely to imbalance on the downside.
The Japanese yen has been strengthened against the shared currency as the third day of the bond-buying program by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has started providing much-needed support to the yen. The pledge of unlimited bond-buying by the BOJ to defend the yield cap at 0.25% has progressed into the third day. The BOJ’s defense move of yield-curve control to safeguard its equities may report higher inflation in an already inflationary environment due to rising fuel and commodity prices.
Apart from the unlimited bond-buying program, the Japanese yen is performing despite downbeat Japan’s Retail Trade numbers in early Tokyo. The yearly Retail Trade was reported at -0.8% higher than the previous figure of -1.1% but extremely lower than the market estimate of -0.3%.
Meanwhile, the shared currency is likely to remain inactive as investors are waiting for the speech from the European Central Bank (ECB)’S Christian Lagarde, which is due on Wednesday. The speech from the ECB’s Lagarde will provide insights into the likely monetary policy action in April. Unlike the other Western leaders, the ECB is stuck with ground-level interest rates but a higher February inflation figure of 5.9% is calling for an interest rate hike in the coming monetary policy meeting.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.11
|Today Daily Change
|-1.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.84
|Today daily open
|136.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.45
|Daily SMA50
|130.22
|Daily SMA100
|129.84
|Daily SMA200
|130.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.32
|Previous Daily Low
|135.32
|Previous Weekly High
|134.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.38
|Previous Monthly High
|133.15
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
