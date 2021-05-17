EUR/JPY closed above our prior 132.55 objective on Friday – the 78.6% retracement of the 2018/2020 bear trend. This should reassert the uptrend for a test of the key highs of April and September 2018 at 133.13/49 next, analysts at Credit Suisse appraise.
Above 132.55 should see resistance next at 133.12/13, then 133.49
“EUR/JPY finally broke above the 78.6 % retracement of the entire 2018/2020 bear trend at 132.55 on Friday. This should bring the brief consolidation to an end and reinforce the broader uptrend, with resistance seen next at the September 2018 highs at 133.12/13, potentially as far as the 133.49 high of April 2018, with another temporary cap expected for now in this 133.13/49 zone.”
“We eventually see scope for a move to the 137.50 2018 high.
“Near-term support stays at 1 2.07 /131.95, with 131.67 ideally holding further weakness. A break though would set a minor top with support then seen next at 131.41/37.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to 1.2150 as US Treasury yields fall
EUR/USD has advanced to around 1.2150 as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
BTC free fall pauses, ETH leads pack
Bitcoin price is witnessing a quick reversal after tagging the Feb 28 swing low at $43,021. Ethereum price surged roughly 9% after hitting $3,123, while the rest of the market follows suit.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.