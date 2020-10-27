EUR/JPY extends decline to fresh daily lows below 123.50

- EUR/JPY is falling for the second straight day on Tuesday.
- The cautious market mood helps JPY stay strong against its rivals.
- Surging number of coronavirus cases in Europe could continue to weigh on EUR.
The EUR/JPY pair lost nearly 50 pips on Monday and continued to push lower on Tuesday with the JPY finding demand as a safe-haven and staying resilient against its peers. As of writing, the pair was trading at fresh daily lows at 123.47, losing 0.24% on a daily basis.
Dismal market mood hurts EUR
Investors remain concerned over the possibility of nationwide lockdowns in Europe as countries struggle to control the spread of the coronavirus. Earlier in the day, Italy posted its highest one-day increase of 21,994, France announced 33,417 new confirmed cases with 523 fatalities and the UK reported 22,885 new infections.
More importantly, according to several news outlets, French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver a national address and will likely announce additional measures on Wednesday. Moreover, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is reportedly considering a nationwide lockdown.
Reflecting the risk-averse market environment, Germany's DAX, the Euro Stoxx 50 and the UK's FTSE 100 indexes all lost around 1%.
Meanwhile, with the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 3% on Tuesday, the JPY is preserving its strength in the second half of the day and allowing the bearish pressure to remain intact.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|123.47
|Today Daily Change
|-0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|123.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|124.08
|Daily SMA50
|124.56
|Daily SMA100
|123.54
|Daily SMA200
|121.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|124.21
|Previous Daily Low
|123.78
|Previous Weekly High
|125
|Previous Weekly Low
|123.33
|Previous Monthly High
|127.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|122.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|123.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|124.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|123.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|123.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|123.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|124.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|124.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|124.52
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD is sliding on COVID-19 wave fears in early Asia ahead of CPI
AUD/USD is wilting in early Asia on COVID-19 woes and ahead of key data. There are downside risks to the AUD should US election polls narrow from here. Risk-off tones will likely be felt in the commodity sector for which AUD trades as a proxy to.
EUR/USD prerssured on the French COVID-19 lockdown news
EUR/USD falls to print fresh lows on French lockdown news. France expected to announce a nationwide lockdown tomorrow to start on Thursday night. The coronavirus has moved the nation to reinstate its COVID-19 state of a health emergency.
XAU/USD ticks up to $1,910 and turns positive on the day
Gold futures have found support right below the $1,900 area earlier today before inching up to $1,910, turning positive on daily charts. The precious metal lost ground, with the US dollar building up during the European session on Tuesday, to appreciate during the North American session with market sentiment improving moderately.
Crypto enthusiasts grow “extremely greedy” suggesting a major correction is underway
According to the official description of the Fear and Greed Index, the cryptocurrency market is highly emotional. Investors tend to get greedy when the market is rising rapidly and fearful when it's going down.