EUR/JPY extended recovery above 141.60 as Japan-North Korea tensions escalate

- EUR/JPY has advanced to near 141.80 as geopolitical tensions have escalated.
- Till now, North Korea has fired seven ballistic missiles near Japan Pyongyang.
- European consumers see inflation at 5% in the next 12 months.
The EUR/JPY pair rebounded from below 141.50 in the early Tokyo session and now has extended gains to near 141.70. The cross is picking significant bids amid escalating geopolitical tensions between Japan and North Korea. Broadly, the asset witnessed a steep fall after dropping below the cushion of 142.50 last week.
The risk sentiment is turning positive a bit but caution is still intact. The continuous firing of ballistic missiles by North Korea around the Japan region without prior notice of training or equipment testing has already termed the military action as an issue of breaching the harmony of Japan.
On Sunday, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles, making it a total of seven, launched around Pyongyang. The military event by North Korea forced Japan, South Korea, and the US to conduct their own military drills in response to military activities from the Kim Yong-un region.
Meanwhile, the statement from North Korean leading Kim stated that their administration need not have a dialogue with the economy and the former will continue to strengthen its nuclear operations ahead, as reported by Reuters.
On the Eurozone front, the latest study published by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Friday said, “surging consumer demand across the eurozone is playing an increasing role in excessive inflation.” However, European consumers see inflation in the next 12 months at 5%.
Apart from that, subdued German Retail Sales data still grips a hangover on the trading bloc. The annual Retail Sales declined by 4.3% but remained better than the expectations of a decline of 5.1%. While the monthly catalyst declined by 1.3% than the projections of a drop by 1%.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.74
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|141.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.03
|Daily SMA50
|139.66
|Daily SMA100
|139.79
|Daily SMA200
|136.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.23
|Previous Daily Low
|141.19
|Previous Weekly High
|144.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.19
|Previous Monthly High
|145.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD picks demand below 0.6350, downside remains favored ahead of US CPI
The AUD/USD pair has rebounded after slipping below the immediate support of 0.6350 in the Asian session. The outlook of the asset doesn’t seem bullish as the market mood is still in a bad shape. Friday’s upbeat US NFP data extended the DXY’s recovery and sent the S&P500 into the grip of beats.
EUR/USD: Bears chip away at fresh lows, eye 0.9700
EUR/USD bears eye a run to test 0.9700 territory. The price of euro will all depend on the outcome of the US CPI for the main event of this week. For the time being, the euro might find some relief but it needs to break up out of the trendline resistance that has formed on the back of NFP.
Gold rebounds to $1,700 with eyes on US inflation, Fed Minutes
Gold price (XAU/USD) begins the week on a front foot, bouncing off the 200-SMA support to $1,700 while also keeping the previous pullback from the monthly high amid hawkish Fed bets and geopolitical concerns.
Solana launches the Mesh program for DAOs as SOL price foreshadows a 12% climb
Solana price is assessing the possibility of a bullish breakout to usher in the new week. The competitive smart contracts token has continued to trend north of its support at $30.00, but recently it has been challenging for bulls to clear the seller congestion at $35.00.
Globalists warn Federal Reserve against further rate hikes
Gold and silver markets are kicking off trading for the fourth quarter with a long-awaited rebound, although they are giving back a good chunk of those gains here today on a better-than-expected jobs report and fears of more rate hikes.