EUR/JPY: Downtrend from early June at 131.04/10 to cap the rally – Credit Suisse

“Immediate resistance is seen at 130.51, then 130.75. Above 131.10 is needed to see the downtrend break with resistance then seen next at the 61.8% retracement of the fall from June at 131.77.”

“Key near-term support remains seen at the lows from the end of last week and 55-day average at 130.19/12, below which can mark a minor top to add weight to our view to see a fall back to the 13-day exponential average at 129.80, then price support at 129.59/58, but with fresh buyers expected here.”

“The rally in EUR/JPY looks to be stalling ahead of key resistance from the 50% retracement of the June/August fall, mid-July high and downtrend from early June at 131.04/10. We continue to look for a fresh cap here and for the risk to turn back lower.”

EUR/JPY is trading around the 130.30 zone. The downtrend from June, mid-July high and 50% retracement of the June/August fall at 131.04/10 is expected to cap the pair, economists at Credit Suisse report.

