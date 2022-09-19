- EUR/JPY has continued its sideways movement around 143.00 as the spotlight has shifted to the BOJ policy.
- Depreciating yen will force the BOJ to adopt a neutral approach toward the monetary policy.
- Eurozone’s Consumer Confidence is seen lower at -26 vs. -24.9 reported earlier.
The EUR/JPY pair is displaying back-and-forth moves in a narrow range of 143.00-143.26 in the early European session. The asset has turned sideways as investors are awaiting the release of the interest rate decision by the Bank of Japan (BOJ), which will release on Thursday.
The depreciating yen is becoming a nightmare for the Japanese economy, the BOJ’s officials are preparing for an intervention in the Fx moves in seldom without discussing with the remaining G-7 central banks. Japanese officials believe that the current yen position doesn’t justify its fundamentals.
As BOJ is worried about the depreciating yen, the central bank is expected to shift its stance initially in its scheduled monetary policy on Thursday. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will restrict himself from announcing any stimulus package and will end its prolonged ultra-loose monetary policy. A neutral approach is expected to be followed as subdued growth prospects and lower inflation rates do not favor an aggressive approach.
Before the mega event, the release of Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be of utmost importance. The headline CPI is seen to stabilize at 2.6% while the core CPI that excludes oil and food bills will accelerate significantly to 1.7%, 50 basis points (bps) higher than the prior release.
On the Eurozone front, investors are awaiting the release of Thursday’s Consumer Confidence data. The economic data is seen lower at -26 against the prior release of -24.9. Consumers are upset over the inflation chaos and signs of failure by the European Central Bank (ECB) in dealing with the same. A decline in consumer confidence indicates a loss of confidence in the economy. This is the outcome of bleak growth prospects, soaring inflation, and deepening energy prices.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.17
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|143.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.49
|Daily SMA50
|138.9
|Daily SMA100
|138.98
|Daily SMA200
|135.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.58
|Previous Daily Low
|142.51
|Previous Weekly High
|145.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|142.3
|Previous Monthly High
|139.73
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 0.9950 as USD rebound gathers strength
EUR/USD is extending losses towards 0.9950 in early European trading. The US dollar recovery is gaining traction amid a cautious tone, as investors reassess aggressive Fed tightening bets amid looming recession risks. Hawkish ECB-speak fails to rescue EUR bulls.
GBP/USD: On the defensive near 1.1400 amid light trading
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot near 1.1400, amid holiday-thinned market conditions and broad US dollar strength. The UK markets are closed in observance of the Queen's funeral. Investors brace for the Fed and BOE bonanza this week.
Gold extends losses below $1,670 as DXY strengthens, Fed policy buzz
Gold has witnessed a vertical fall after failing to overstep the critical resistance of $1,680.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is eyeing more losses as an intraday inventory distribution is indicating the resumption of a downside journey ahead.
Cardano price eyes an 18% rally after $2.5 million long liquidations
Cardano price has been repeating this liquidity fractal pattern since June 18 and triggered one just a few hours ago. The fractal is simple and aims to collect the sell-stop liquidity before an explosive move to the upside.
The Week Ahead: BOE, Fed, BoJ rate decisions in focus
BoE rate meeting: Put off by a week as a period of national mourning takes place due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II the UK central bank could follow in the footsteps of the ECB two weeks ago by raising interest rates by 75bps.