- EUR/JPY has witnessed a modest recovery after a sharp correction towards 140.00.
- The ECB to elevate its interest rates for the first time in 11 years.
- A dovish stance is expected by the BOJ to keep flushing liquidity into the market.
The EUR/JPY pair has displayed a less-confident rebound from the psychological support of 140.00. The cross has sensed barricades around 140.0 after a modest recovery. Going forward, the asset is expected to display wild moves as investors are shifting their focus towards the monetary policy announcement by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) this week.
Considering the market chatters, the ECB is expected to break its 11-year-long status-quo maintenance and will announce a rate hike. Price pressures are impacting the households as a large real income slump has impacted their consumption and savings patterns significantly.
In order to tame the roaring inflation, the ECB has already announced the conclusion of the Asset Purchase Program (APP) to squeeze liquidity. Now, the focus will shift to interest rate elevation to chase down easy money available in the market.
Apart from that, this week the release of eurozone Consumer Confidence will be of utmost importance. A preliminary estimate for the eurozone Consumer Confidence data is -24.5 vs. -23.6 reported earlier.
On the Tokyo front, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is expected to maintain the status quo in its interest rate decision announcement. A dovish stance is expected from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda as the BOJ is bound to revive overall demand in the economy. The BOJ is focusing on keeping the inflation rate above 2% and in order to address the same, it needs to elevate the wage prices simultaneously.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.13
|Today Daily Change
|0.67
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|139.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.77
|Daily SMA50
|139.19
|Daily SMA100
|136.47
|Daily SMA200
|133.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.89
|Previous Daily Low
|138.75
|Previous Weekly High
|139.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.02
|Previous Monthly High
|144.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
