- EUR/JPY is likely to drop to near 144.40 as ECB has projected negative growth rates in Eurozone.
- A price ceiling on European gas could result in an additional margin of $33bln for energy traders.
- The Japanese yen is performing better after a holiday on account of Thanksgiving Day.
The EUR/JPY pair has refreshed its three-day low at 144.61 and is expected to display more weakness further. The cross is facing immense pressure after Tokyo’s open post a holiday on account of Thanksgiving Day. The risk profile is extremely upbeat as US Treasury yields are facing immense pressure.
The shared currency bulls are facing a sell-off against the Japanese yen as European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos has projected negative growth rates for the fourth quarter. He further added that “Upcoming inflation data projections will still be high before starting to slow down in the first quarter of 2023”.
Supply chain bottlenecks led by Russia-Ukraine tensions have resulted in a significant decline in Eurozone economic activities. Also, expensive energy prices have weighed on the real income of households. Meanwhile, chatters over a price cap on energy have triggered fears of destabilization of the market.
European Union (EU) authorities are planning to levy a ceiling on energy prices to safeguard households from a sheer decline in their real income. In response to that, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) has warned that the finalization of the price ceiling on European gas would force energy traders to stump up an additional $33 bln in margin payments, as reported by Financial Times. Such a large increase in margin requirements could “destabilize the market”,
On the Japanese yen front, low inflation is still a major concern for Japan. To combat deflation, Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida has announced a $200 billion stimulus package recently. This kind of stimulus package usually spurts global inflation. However, Vitor Gaspar, Director of the fiscal affairs department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), told Nikkei it is important for Japan that inflation rises to a sustainable target to counter the effects of deflation.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.89
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|145.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|145.46
|Daily SMA50
|144.16
|Daily SMA100
|141.43
|Daily SMA200
|138.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|146.14
|Previous Daily Low
|144.64
|Previous Weekly High
|145.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|143.35
|Previous Monthly High
|148.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|145.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|145.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|146.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|147.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
