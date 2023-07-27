EUR/JPY consolidates weekly losses below 156.00 as markets await ECB, BoJ

- EUR/JPY clings to mild gains during the first positive day in four, stays defensive at the lowest level in a week.
- Lackluster yields, mixed sentiment and ECB positioning allow cross-currency pair to trim latest losses.
- ECB could follow Fed with 0.25% rate hike but the odds of dovish hike and further Euro weakness are high.
- IMF’s urge to BoJ, increasing inflation pressure allow JPY buyers to remain hopeful despite likely inaction of Japanese central bank.
EUR/JPY portrays the typical pre-data consolidation during early Thursday as it prints the first daily gains in four around 155.60 while bracing for the European Central Bank (ECB) Interest Rate Decision. Also important will be the Bank of Japan (BoJ) monetary policy decision, scheduled for Friday. It should be noted that a pause in the Treasury bond yields also contributed to the cross-currency pair’s latest rebound.
That said, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bonds declined the previous day after the Federal Reserve (Fed) failed to impress markets with a 0.25% rate hike and showed readiness for the September rate hike. That said, the benchmark 10-year bond coupon seesaws near 3.87% while the two-year counterpart makes rounds to 4.86% by the press time.
Additionally, downbeat outcomes of foreign investments into Japanese stocks and bonds during the week ended on July 21 also put a floor under the EUR/JPY price.
On Wednesday, an anonymous Japanese government official quoted Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda as defending the yield curve control (YCC) policy when it comes to the stability of Japan's long-term yield rate. BoJ’s Ueda was also said to show the BoJ’s readiness to maintain an accommodative monetary environment for firms.
Further, the Japanese Cabinet Office published its monthly economic assessment portraying an upbeat picture of the business sentiment.
However, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned of higher inflation from Japan and urged the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to exit its easy-money policy.
It’s worth noting that the mildly bid S&P500 Futures and Japan’s Nikkei suggest cautious optimism in the market and also underpin the EUR/JPY rebound.
Moving on, the ECB is expected to follow the Fed while announcing a 0.25% increase in the benchmark interest rates. However, President Christine Lagarde’s ability to defend the hawks will be crucial to allow the Euro in staying firmer.
Technical analysis
A seven-week-old rising support line restricts immediate EUR/JPY downside near 155.55 but major attention is given to the latest swing low of around 153.40 due to the double tops marked near 158.00.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|155.6
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|155.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|156.2
|Daily SMA50
|153.65
|Daily SMA100
|149.63
|Daily SMA200
|146.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|155.99
|Previous Daily Low
|155.15
|Previous Weekly High
|158.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|154.88
|Previous Monthly High
|158
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|155.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|155.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|155.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|156.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|156.77
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares Fed-inspired bounce below 0.6800 amid mixed sentiment, US GDP eyed
AUD/USD fades post-Fed recovery after snapping two-day winning streak. Disappointment from Australia inflation, China woes supersedes unimpressive FOMC, Powell’s speech to keep Aussie bears hopeful. More clues of Aussie inflation eyed for immediate directions, highlighting Q2 Export-Import Price Index.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.1100 within nearby bearish channel as ECB fears mount
EUR/USD pares post-Fed gains within eight-day-old descending trend channel. Fears of ECB’s dovish hike prod Euro bulls, positioning for US Q2 GDP also weigh on prices. Upbeat oscillators, sustained trading beyond key horizontal support, rising trend line favor Euro buyers.
Gold climbs to $1,975 area, closer to weekly peak set on Wednesday
Gold price trades with positive bias for the third straight day and hovers near the weekly high. Looming recession risks benefit the safe-haven metal ahead of the ECB and key US macro data. Bets for additional rate hikes by major central banks might act as a headwind for the XAU/USD.
Compound price rally boosts COMP demand; nearly eclipses Stellar and Bitcoin Cash
Compound price action over the past couple of days has made its investors a very happy bunch. With every passing day, the demand for the altcoin can be seen rising to an extent where it is just shy of defeating top cryptocurrencies in this regard.
Fed review: Balancing act with focus on data
The Fed delivered the widely anticipated 25bp hike in the July meeting while keeping the door open for further hikes. That said, Powell carefully refrained from pre-committing to any future policy actions. The focus remains on incoming data, with two more CPI prints and Jobs Reports still to go before the September meeting.