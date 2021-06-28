EUR/JPY consolidates near 132.20 as risk sentiment improves

- EUR/JPY trades with some initial gains on Monday in the Asian session.
- The Euro gains on ECB’s optimistic economic view and upbeat data.
- Yen surrenders gains on fragile economic recovery and surge in corona cases ahead of Olympics.
EUR/JPY prints fresh gains on Monday in the Asian trading hours. The pair rose sharply in the previous week and reached a multi-month high near 132.70.
At the time of writing, EUR/JPY is trading at 132.22, up 0.05% for the day.
The Eurozone Lending Activity rose 3.9% in May as compared to a 3.8% rise in the previous month. The readings suggested the largest increase in household lending since December 2008. The IHS Markit Composite PMI jumped to 59.2 in June, slightly above the market expectations at 58.8.
The IHS Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI remained unchanged at 63.1 in June, above the market consensus of 62.1.
Meanwhile, ECB President Christine Lagarde remained confident on the prospects of swift economic recovery backed by strong global demand and a faster than anticipated increase in consumer spending. The shared currency gained following the remarks.
The EU lifts the curb amid rising cases of Delta strain of COVID-19, while globally new restrictions are imposed by the governments.
It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,277 with 0.14% gains.
On the other hand, the Japanese yen posted some minor gains after the government decided to lift the COVID-19 restrictions in Tokyo and eight other provinces in the previous week.
The Japanese government retained its stance that some economic sectors are still in a weaker state due to the COVID-19 pandemic in its June economic review.
As per the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) June meeting summary of opinions, inflationary pressure is expected to remain subdued due to the deflationary mindset.
As for now, the market dynamics continue to influence the pair’s performance in the absence of any major fundamental catalyst.
EUR/JPY additional levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.22
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|132.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.82
|Daily SMA50
|132.3
|Daily SMA100
|130.7
|Daily SMA200
|127.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.46
|Previous Daily Low
|132.13
|Previous Weekly High
|132.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.04
|Previous Monthly High
|134.06
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.98
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
