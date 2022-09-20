- EUR/JPY is eyeing more weakness below 143.00 as the BOJ is expected to adopt a neutral approach.
- Japan’s imported-inputs-dependent companies are facing the consequences of currency risk.
- The ECB will hike its interest rates significantly to bring price stability.
The EUR/JPY has sensed barricades around 143.40 after a less-confident pullback in the early Asian session. The asset witnessed a steep fall on Tuesday after failing to recapture the critical resistance of 144.47. The cross is expected to display an intense sell-off after dropping below the previous week’s low at 142.30. The selling moat is building up in the asset as investors are expecting a shift in the monetary policy approach by the bank of Japan (BOJ).
There is no denying the fact that the Japanese economy is going through the serious pain of the depreciating yen. The impact is getting huge and imported-inputs dependent companies are facing the consequences. Higher currency risk is resulting in costly inputs and a failure in passing the impact to the end consumers is forcing production halts or lower capacity utilization. The cumulative impact will start reflecting as the third quarter result season will kick-start.
As Japanese officials were planning to intervene in the Fx moves to support the nose-diving yen, a neutral approach by the BOJ on the monetary policy seems lucrative. The price pressures are also showing some strength, therefore, restrictions on announcing more stimulus packages will support yen. Also, neutral guidance on interest rate policy by BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda could provide a cushion for yen.
On the Eurozone front, the speech from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde cleared that the central bank is looking to paddle up its interest rates further. The ECB doesn’t want the inflation chaos to settle in the economic behavior of the trading bloc. Going forward, the Consumer Confidence data will also impact the shared currency bulls. The economic data is seen lower at -25.8 vs. the prior release of -24.9.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.24
|Today Daily Change
|-0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|143.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.84
|Daily SMA50
|139.01
|Daily SMA100
|139.04
|Daily SMA200
|135.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.62
|Previous Daily Low
|142.8
|Previous Weekly High
|145.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|142.3
|Previous Monthly High
|139.73
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|143.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
