EUR/JPY comes under pressure near 121.60 on EUR-selling

- EUR/JPY keeps the tight range in the 121.60 region.
- EUR-selling drags the cross lower.
- Markets’ focus stay on upcoming US Non-farm Payrolls.
The now increasing selling pressure around the European currency is motivating EUR/JPY to trade within a narrow range in the 121.60 region.
EUR/JPY appears supported near 121.30
The cross is now trading around yesterday’s close against the backdrop of rising selling pressure in both the shared currency and the Japanese safe haven,
In fact, yields of the US 10-year note are rebounding beyond the 1.96% handle so far today, in turn fuelling the downbeat mood around the Japanese currency and hurting at the same time the sentiment in EUR via a stronger buck.
In the data space, German Factory Orders disappointed investors once again earlier today, contracting at a monthly 2.2% during May and putting the single currency under extra selling pressure.
Later in the NA session, all eyes will be upon the release of the monthly US labour market report, where the economy is seen adding 160K jobs, the jobless rate unchanged at 3.6% and Average Hourly Earnings rising 0.3% inter-month.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is gaining 0.02% at 121.67 and faces the next hurdle at 122.04 (21-day SMA) followed by 122.79 (55-day SMA) and finally 123.35 (high Jul.1). On the other hand, a breakdown of 121.31 (low Jul.3) would expose 120.95 (low Jun.21) and then 120.78 (low Jun.3).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends downfall toward 1.1200 as US NFP smashes expectations
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1200 – the lowest in two weeks – after the US reported a gain of 224K Non-Farm Payrolls, better than expected.
GBP/USD crashes below 1.2500 to lowest since January
GBP/USD is trading 1.2500 as the US Non-Farm Payrolls report has shown a robust increase of 224K positions in June, better than expected. It is at the lowest since January when it hit 1.2445.
USD/JPY spikes to session tops in reaction to upbeat headline NFP print
The US economy added 224K jobs in June; unemployment rate ticks higher to 3.7%. Stable wage growth data remained supportive of the pair’s intraday up-move. A slight deterioration in risk sentiment/Fed rate cut bets might cap any strong gains.
Gold plummets below $1400 as greenback gathers strength on upbeat NFP data
The XAU/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure in the last hour and dropped below the critical $1400 mark. As of writing, the troy ounce of the precious metal was down 1.4%, or nearly $20, on the day at near $1395.
NFP Quick Analysis: Time for USD bulls to enjoy the fireworks – the Fed's cut may be a one-off
The US economy has gained 224K positions in June, much better than expected. Despite a minor miss in wages, the Federal Reserve has reasons to be cheerful. The greenback may extend its gains as the odds of an easing cycle diminishes.