EUR/JPY comes under further pressure near 130.40

- EUR/JPY loses further momentum and drops to 4-week lows.
- The cross meets support around the key 200-day SMA.
- The rebound in the greenback pushed DXY above 95.00.
The intense upside momentum in the greenback puts the risk complex under further pressure and forces EUR/JPY to extend the losses to the 130.40 region.
EUR/JPY focuses on the 200-day SMA near 130.40
EUR/JPY drops and navigates the area of multi-week lows in the 130.50/40 band on Thursday, all against the backdrop of the persistent move higher in the dollar.
Indeed, and with the US bonds markets closed, the Japanese yen maintains a steady performance so far in the session, while the unabated offered stance in the single currency – and the rest of the risk galaxy – drags the cross lower.
So far, the critical 200-day SMA appears to be holding the downside for the time being, while a breach of this area on a sustainable fashion might prompt investors to shift the outlook to negative in the short-term horizon.
Nothing of note data wise on both sides of the ocean, although the European Commission (EC) updated its Macroeconomic Projections and now sees the euro area expanding 5% this year and 4.3% in 2022; when it comes to inflation, prices are seen rising 2.4% this year and 2.2% in the next one.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
So far, the cross is losing 0.14% at 130.54 and a surpass of 131.51 (38.2% Fibo of the October upside) would expose 131.95 (20-day SMA) and then 132.56 (monthly high Nov.4). On the downside, the next support comes at 130.43 (200-day SMA) followed by 130.25 (100-day SMA) and finally 129.43 (78.6% Fibo of the October upside).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1500 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD continues to trade in the negative territory below 1.1500 after registering large losses on Wednesday. The dollar holds its ground following the rally witnessed on the stronger-than-expected inflation data. US bond markets will be closed due to the Veterans Day holiday.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3400 after printing fresh YTD lows in the 1.3360s
GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.3400, just above year-to-date lows printed earlier in the session. Worse than expected UK GDP data did little to impact GBP amid subdued Thursday trading conditions due to Veteran’s Day.
Gold inches back closer to five-month tops, around $1,865
Gold gained traction for the sixth successive day and inched back closer to multi-month tops. Hawkish Fed expectations, sustained USD buying held back bulls from placing aggressive bets. The technical set-up supports prospects for an extension of the recent strong upward trajectory.
Dogecoin price provides perfect buy opportunity for a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is forming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, suggesting a 53% breakout move. A confirmation of this upswing will arrive after DOGE produces a daily close above $0.30. If the selling pressure pushes the meme coin to produce a lower low below $0.21, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
US CPI Analysis: Why the highest inflation since 1990 only worth a short-term dollar spike Premium
US inflation hit 6.2% year while core prices are up to 4.6%, far above expectations. Fed Chair Powell may still see through the data and so will potential replacement Brainard. The dollar's rise could be short-lived, at least while imminent rate hikes are off the cards.