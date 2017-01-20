EUR/JPY clings to recovery gains after mixed EZ PMIs

By Haresh Menghani

The EUR/JPY cross failed to add on to its early up-move and remained capped below 122.00 handle on mixed Euro-zone PMI readings.

Currently trading around 121.75 region, the cross failed to attract any follow through buying interest after the composite flash Euro-zone PMI print missed consensus estimates and came-in at 54.3 for January as compared to 54.5 expected and previous month's final reading of 54.4. Adding to this, preliminary print of the Euro-zone services PMI also fell short-off market expectations and hindered the pair's up-move just below 122.00 handle. 

GMT
Event
Vol.
Actual
Consensus
Previous
Tuesday, Jan 24
09:00
54.3
54.5
54.4
09:00
55.1
54.8
54.9
09:00
53.6
53.9
53.7

Meanwhile, stronger manufacturing PMI print at 55.1 (vs. 54.8 expected and previous month's 54.9) seems to have negated the effect and limited the downslide, at least for the time being. Moreover, a recovery in European equity market is also denting the Japanese Yen's safe-haven demand and assisting the cross to maintain its bid-tone. 

Technical levels to watch

On a sustained move above 121.80 level should lift the cross towards 122.00-122.10 resistance area ahead of 122.55-60 hurdle. Meanwhile on the downside, 121.60 level now seems to act as immediate support below which the weakness could get extended towards session low support near 121.20 area, en-route 121.00 round figure mark.

1 Week
Avg Forecast 120.26
0.0%100.0%29.0%0-1001020304050607080901001100
  • 29% Bullish
  • 71% Bearish
  • 0% Sideways
Bias Bearish
1 Month
Avg Forecast 116.76
0.0%100.0%29.0%0-1001020304050607080901001100
  • 29% Bullish
  • 71% Bearish
  • 0% Sideways
Bias Bearish
1 Quarter
Avg Forecast 117.83
100.0%89.0%22.0%020304050607080901000
  • 22% Bullish
  • 67% Bearish
  • 11% Sideways
Bias Bearish

 