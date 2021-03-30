EUR/JPY clinches fresh tops around 129.50, focus on yields, data

- EUR/JPY advances to multi-day highs in the mid-129.00s.
- Higher US yields supports the selling bias in the Japanese yen.
- German flash CPI for the month of March is due next.
Rising US yields sustain the selling stance in the Japanese yen and push EUR/JPY to fresh tops in the 129.50 region on turnaround Tuesday.
EUR/JPY targets 130.00 and beyond
EUR/JPY reverses Monday’s pessimism and clinches multi-day highs in the mid-129.00s on the back of the persistent downside pressure in the Japanese currency, which is in turn fueled by US yields trading in tops recorded more than a year ago.
Indeed, yields of the key US 10-year benchmark approach the 1.80% level, as investors keep adjusting their positions to the expected higher fiscal spending in the next months as well as Biden’s plan to boost the infrastructure sector.
Later in the session, the German flash inflation figures for the month of March will take centre stage, while the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence gauge will be in the limelight in the NA session.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is gaining 0.28% at 129.50 and faces the next hurdle at 130.66 (2021 high Mar.18) followed by 131.00 (psychological level) and then 131.98 (2018 high Jul.17). On the other hand, a drop below 128.18 (monthly low Mar.2) would expose 128.03 (50-day SMA) and finally 127.30 (low Feb.17).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
