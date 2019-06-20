EUR/JPY climbs to 3-day highs, still below 122.00

- EUR/JPY trades on a better mood albeit still in sub-122.00 levels.
- Improved sentiment in the riskier assets sustains today’s up move.
- US Philly Fed next of relevance in the calendar.
The better tone in the European currency is bolstering the recovery in EUR/JPY to the area just below 122.00 the figure.
EUR/JPY now looks to US docket, risk trends
The cross is reversing two consecutive sessions with losses and at the same time is charting a bullish ‘outside day’, which could be a prologue of further gains.
The increased selling pressure in the greenback post-FOMC meeting is lending extra oxygen to the risk-associated complex, while the ongoing rebound in yields of the US 10-year benchmark is also adding to JPY-selling.
Later in the session, and while market participants continue to adjust to the fresh views from the FOMC, the Philly Fed index is next on tap along with usual report from Initial Claims and Current Account figures for the first quarter.
In Japan, the BoJ left its monetary policy unchanged as broadly expected, while the calendar showed the All Industry Activity Index expanding more than expected at 0.9% MoM.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is gaining 0.39% at 121.82 and faces the next hurdle at 122.08 (10-day SMA) followed by 123.17 (high Jun.11) and then 123.75 (high May 21). On the other hand, a breakdown of 121.06 (low Jun.18) would expose 120.78 (low Jun.3) and then 120.54 (monthly low Jan.17 2017).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends its gains toward 1.1300 after the dovish Fed decision
EUR/USD has extended its gains after the Fed opened the door to cutting interest rates, stating that uncertainties have increased. Markets are awaiting EU leaders to divvy up top jobs.
GBP/USD holds onto gains after retail sales, ahead of the BOE
GBP/USD has extended its gains above 1.2700 after the Fed opened the door to rate cuts. UK retail sales fell by 0.5% in May as expected. The BOE's decision and two more rounds of the Conservative contest await traders.
USD/JPY rebounds from multi-month lows, continues to trade below 108
Fed's dovish shift continues to weigh on the greenback. 10-year US Treasury bond yield plummets to lowest level since November 2016. Wall Street looks to open sharply higher on Thursday.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid near $1380 level
Gold built on the post-FOMC upsurge and rallied to near six-year tops during the Asian session on Thursday, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.
FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?
The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.