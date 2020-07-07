EUR/JPY challenges daily highs around 121.60

- EUR/JPY adds to Monday’s gains above the 121.00 mark.
- The risk-on sentiment regain traction on turnaround Tuesday.
- The European Commission revised lower its GDP forecast.
The selling bias in the Japanese safe haven plus the rebound in the single currency area now lifting EUR/JPY to the area of daily highs around 121.60.
EUR/JPY weekly upside capped near 122.00
EUR/JPY is up for the third session in a row on Tuesday, managing to keep the positive bias in response to the offered tone in the Japanese currency, particularly vs. the greenback.
In the meantime, markets’ mood continues to gyrate around the economic recovery and the unabated coronavirus pandemic, while the recent pick-up in infected cases seems to have triggered a bigger dose of caution among investors.
On the euro-side, German Industrial Production rebounded less than expected in May while the European Commission (EC) has revised lower its forecasts for the GDP. In fact, in its Summer 2020 Economic Forecast, the EC now sees a deeper contraction in the bloc during the second quarter, while predictions are for an annual contraction of 8.7% followed by a 6.1% rebound in 2021.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is advancing 0.17% at 121.57 and faces the next up barrier at 121.96 (weekly high Jul.6) seconded by 122.11 (high Jun.16) and finally 124.43 (2020 high Jun.5). On the other hand, a drop below 119.66 (200-day SMA) would expose 119.31 (monthly low Jun.22) and then 118.84 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD capped under 1.13 as Lagarde hints at inaction
EUR/USD is trading below 1.13, steady. ECB President Lagarde hinted she will pause in next week's decision while urging leaders to agree on fiscal stimulus. US coronavirus data and Sino-American relations are eyed.
Gold: Bulls await fresh impetus to conquer $1800
The flight to safety theme, in the face of rising coronavirus cases and regional lockdowns globally, drove Gold drove to its highest level since November 2011 just below the $1800 mark. Will it conquer the key level in the day ahead?
GBP/USD holds up around 1.2550 ahead of Sunak's speech
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, holding onto its gains. UK Chancellor Sunak is set to lay out the fiscal stimulus plan. Brexit remains deadlocked as PM Johnson told German Chancellor Merkel that Britain could leave without a deal.
Forex Today: Gold eyeing $1,800, dollar mixed, as coronavirus, Hong Kong peg move markets
Markets are looking for a new direction after stocks retreated and the dollar gained some ground on Tuesday. Concerns about coronavirus cases in the US and geopolitical tensions are in play.
WTI looks for a firm direction below $41.00, EIA inventories eyed
WTI recedes from intraday top while also keeping the bounce off daily low near $40.30. Global pressure on China, coronavirus resurgence keeps a lid on the blackgold. European oil giant follows BP and Shell to cut price forecast. EIA Crude Oil Stocks expected to drop 3.4M versus prior fall of 7.195M.