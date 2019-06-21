EUR/JPY challenges daily highs around 121.60

- EUR/JPY moves higher to the 121.60 region today.
- Positive flash PMIs give extra momentum in EUR.
- US advanced PMI, housing sector data, Fedspeak next on tap.
The shared currency is prolonging its upbeat momentum so far this week and is now lifting EUR/JPY to the area of session peaks in the 121.60 zone.
EUR/JPY looks to data, risk appetite
While the greenback keeps struggling for direction following the FOMC-led sharp correction lower, the optimism around the single currency remains firm and today’s supported further by auspicious results from preliminary PMIs in core Euroland.
Adding to the upside in the cross, the initial strength in the Japanese safe haven has subsided somewhat in past hours amidst a better mood in yields of the US 10-year reference.
The up move in the cross, in the meantime, remains underpinned by easing trade concerns ahead of the potential Trump-Xi meeting at the G-20 event in Japan next week.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is gaining 0.36% at 121.59 and faces the next hurdle at 121.94 (21-day SMA) followed by 123.17 (high Jun.11) and then 123.75 (high May 21). On the other hand, a breakdown of 120.95 (low Jun.21) would expose 120.78 (low Jun.3) and then 120.54 (monthly low Jan.17 2017).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.1300 after upbeat euro-zone PMIs
EUR/USD has been rising and tops 1.1300 after both French and German purchasing managers' indices have come out above expectations. Intensifying US-Iranian tensions are eyed as well.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2650 amid disappointing data, political uncertainty
GBP/USD has been falling toward 1.2650 after UK Public Sector Net Borrowing has disappointed with 4.5 billion pounds. Investors are concerned about Brexit as Boris Johnson nears 10 Downing Street.
USD/JPY: correcting oversold conditions, still at risk of falling
Japan's Nikkei Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.5 in June. USD/JPY at risk of extending its decline to fresh yearly lows.
Gold fades a bullish spike to multi-year tops, drifts into negative territory
Gold faded the Asian session bullish spike to multi-year tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1385 region in the last hour.
Euro-zone PMIs preview: Three reasons to expect an upside surprise and a boost for EUR/USD
Pessimism may have reached its limits – or already fully priced into the euro. Markit's preliminary purchasing managers' indices for June will shed some light on the current state of currency bloc's economies and also provide insights into future growth.