EUR/JPY: Bulls take up the baton in firmer risk tones

- EUR/JPY rallies 0.17%in the open as risk tones firm following end of week and weekend headlines.
- Hong Kong elections underpin trade-deal sentiment and Brexit hops gain traction.
EUR/JPY is currently trading at 119.90, higher by 0.17% having travelled between 119.65 and 119.92 on firmer risk tones where financial markets were buoyed going into the weekend with US PMI's contrasting with the Eurozone flash Nov PMIs disappointment.
Global PMIs mixed to improving, raising hopes of a turnaround
Manufacturing was encouraging but still weak at 46.6 (est. 46.4, prior 45.9), and services fell to 51.5 (est. 52.4, prior 52.2), to underscore the vulnerability of the region – The preliminary read of the Markit euro area and German PMI figures depicted an economy running below trend. Meanwhile, US Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.2 in November, a seven-month high, from 51.3 in October which was the third successive rise in the index indicating a slowdown in the US manufacturing sector may be bottoming out. Subsequently, US equity markets were up with the S&P 500 and DJIA up 0.2% and 0.4% respectively at the close. The DAX was higher by 0.2% and the FTSE 100 added 1.2%.
EUR/JPY catching up with risk appetite
Asia open: Recap of latest developments as risk-on tones emerge
However, there was a lag in the cross, with EUR/JPY unable to rally and was, in fact, losing around 0.5% into the close. EUR/JPY has finally corrected amid the weekend headlines which compliment President Trump's statements and Chinese rhetoric that a phase-one trade deal was on the cards. Weekend headlines, in Bloomberg news, notes a trade deal compromise with the Chinese raising penalties for IP theft. We also had news of a landslide victory for the Pro-democracy candidates in Hong Kong – Brexit headlines have also been positive for risk sentiment with the Tory party in the lead in the polls. Risk appetite has reacted in kind and hence EUR/JPY has picked up the bid.
EUR/JPY levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|119.91
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|119.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.42
|Daily SMA50
|119.58
|Daily SMA100
|119.42
|Daily SMA200
|121.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.5
|Previous Daily Low
|119.66
|Previous Weekly High
|120.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|119.66
|Previous Monthly High
|121.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|117.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|119.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|119.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|119.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|118.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|120.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|120.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.12
EUR/USD: Bounces off 8-week-old rising trendline amid bearish MACD
EUR/USD takes the bids to 1.1025 during the Asian session on Monday. The pair recently recovered from an upward sloping trend line since Oct 01. As a result, buyers will target 50% Fib retracement of the previous month upside.
GBP/USD: Doubts over Conservative manifesto, broad USD strength keep sellers hopeful
GBP/USD stays on the back foot around 1.2850 during Monday’s Asian session. The pair initial benefited from the polls showing a hike in Tory support for the December election.
USD/JPY holds the higher ground amid Asia risk-on
USD/JPY is off the highs but holds the higher ground near 108.80 region, as markets cheer the risk-on mood, in the wake of fresh US-China trade optimism and the Hong Kong election outcome.
Gold: Down for third straight day, 100-day EMA caps immediate upside
Gold prices slip beneath 100-day EMA while taking rounds to $1,461 during the initial trading session on Monday. The yellow metal's trading below 100-day and 21-day EMAs takes clues from 12-bar MACD that has been sending bearish signals recently.
Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture
AUD/JPY is an eye-catcher for the start of this week. The market's risk-barometer is technically running out of juice on the downside. Upside targets include the 200-DMA and July highs. Trendline support is being respected at this juncture.