EUR/JPY: Bulls take up the baton in firmer risk tones

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • EUR/JPY rallies 0.17%in the open as risk tones firm following end of week and weekend headlines. 
  • Hong Kong elections underpin trade-deal sentiment and Brexit hops gain traction. 

EUR/JPY is currently trading at 119.90, higher by 0.17% having travelled between 119.65 and 119.92 on firmer risk tones where financial markets were buoyed going into the weekend with US PMI's contrasting with the Eurozone flash Nov PMIs disappointment.

Global PMIs mixed to improving, raising hopes of a turnaround

Manufacturing was encouraging but still weak at 46.6 (est. 46.4, prior 45.9), and services fell to 51.5 (est. 52.4, prior 52.2), to underscore the vulnerability of the region – The preliminary read of the Markit euro area and German PMI figures depicted an economy running below trend. Meanwhile, US Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.2 in November, a seven-month high, from 51.3 in October which was the third successive rise in the index indicating a slowdown in the US manufacturing sector may be bottoming out. Subsequently, US equity markets were up with the S&P 500 and DJIA up 0.2% and 0.4% respectively at the close. The DAX was higher by 0.2% and the FTSE 100 added 1.2%.

EUR/JPY catching up with risk appetite 

Asia open: Recap of latest developments as risk-on tones emerge

However, there was a lag in the cross, with EUR/JPY unable to rally and was, in fact, losing around 0.5% into the close. EUR/JPY has finally corrected amid the weekend headlines which compliment President Trump's statements and Chinese rhetoric that a phase-one trade deal was on the cards. Weekend headlines, in Bloomberg news, notes a trade deal compromise with the Chinese raising penalties for IP theft. We also had news of a landslide victory for the Pro-democracy candidates in Hong Kong – Brexit headlines have also been positive for risk sentiment with the Tory party in the lead in the polls. Risk appetite has reacted in kind and hence EUR/JPY has picked up the bid. 

EUR/JPY levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.91
Today Daily Change 0.17
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 119.74
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.42
Daily SMA50 119.58
Daily SMA100 119.42
Daily SMA200 121.75
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.5
Previous Daily Low 119.66
Previous Weekly High 120.7
Previous Weekly Low 119.66
Previous Monthly High 121.48
Previous Monthly Low 117.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.18
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.44
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.13
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.6
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.81
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.12

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bounces off 8-week-old rising trendline amid bearish MACD

EUR/USD: Bounces off 8-week-old rising trendline amid bearish MACD

EUR/USD takes the bids to 1.1025 during the Asian session on Monday. The pair recently recovered from an upward sloping trend line since Oct 01. As a result, buyers will target 50% Fib retracement of the previous month upside.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Doubts over Conservative manifesto, broad USD strength keep sellers hopeful

GBP/USD: Doubts over Conservative manifesto, broad USD strength keep sellers hopeful

GBP/USD stays on the back foot around 1.2850 during Monday’s Asian session. The pair initial benefited from the polls showing a hike in Tory support for the December election.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY holds the higher ground amid Asia risk-on

USD/JPY holds the higher ground amid Asia risk-on

USD/JPY is off the highs but holds the higher ground near 108.80 region, as markets cheer the risk-on mood, in the wake of fresh US-China trade optimism and the Hong Kong election outcome. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Down for third straight day, 100-day EMA caps immediate upside

Gold: Down for third straight day, 100-day EMA caps immediate upside

Gold prices slip beneath 100-day EMA while taking rounds to $1,461 during the initial trading session on Monday. The yellow metal's trading below 100-day and 21-day EMAs takes clues from 12-bar MACD that has been sending bearish signals recently.

Gold News

Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture

Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture

AUD/JPY is an eye-catcher for the start of this week. The market's risk-barometer is technically running out of juice on the downside. Upside targets include the 200-DMA and July highs. Trendline support is being respected at this juncture.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures