EUR/JPY bulls failed in the 123 area, fading rallies in play

- EUR/JPY bulls seeking higher grounds are let down on yen strength and corrections in the greenback.
- The coronavirus spread is back on the agenda for traders and investors of European markets.
EUR/JPY is trading at 122.42 between a range of 122.21 and 123.18, having lost its footing in the 123.00 area as the euro gives back some ground and the US dollar attempts a recovery.
The US dollar has been thrown around with some hard landings on the way down as a Democratic Party victory is just about inevitable.
Despite the results of various states are on their way to the courthouses, the protracted uncertainty scenario isn't so scary after all and investors are moving back into equities, driving markets forward.
Pennsylvania is the biggest risk, but Biden is on track to win 306 electoral votes, according to analysts at TD Securities, which counteracts the contested playbook of the Republican Party.
''Our Macro Strategy team highlights that while the recount and litigation threats may linger, it also appears that most of these results are taking us to a margin outside of material risk from those channels,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
''In this case, the market is focusing on the positives leading to an election day relief rally across commodities —despite the Blue Wave fizzling into something more akin to a Blue Ripple.''
From US elections and back to COVID
Meanwhile, the spread of the coronavirus continues to be problematic for risk assets and, in particular, the euro considering much of Europe is now experiencing higher levels of COVID-19 than recorded in the spring.
However, according to Euronews, ''data collected by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, shows there were 88 daily COVID-19 deaths reported by France on October 16.
But at the peak in early April, the country was registering more than 1,000 fatalities over a 24-hour period.''
Nonetheless, the spread of the virus poses serious challenges for an economic recovery that still has a long way to go.
The lockdowns will hamstring bullish advances on the EUR/USD charts as investors search for yield elsewhere, if not just staying on the sidelines.
Given the risks to the USD associated with a Blue victory, the yen may well be a preferred choice which leaves EUR/JPY vulnerable on rallies to fading.
EUR/JPY levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|122.41
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|122.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|123.48
|Daily SMA50
|124.13
|Daily SMA100
|123.62
|Daily SMA200
|121.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|123.08
|Previous Daily Low
|121.96
|Previous Weekly High
|124.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|121.62
|Previous Monthly High
|125.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|122.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|122.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|121.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|121.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|120.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|123.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|123.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|124.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Fed's Powell sounds upbeat as markets eye US elections
Additional vote counts from battleground states may determine if Biden or Trump win the presidency. Markets are surging on hopes for a decisive outcome. Fed Chair Powell is addressing the press after the Fed left rates unchanged. Live coverage.
EUR/USD holds above 1.18 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, holding onto gains. Biden is leading in the slow vote count and as a handful of results are awaited. Republicans are on course to retaining the Senate.
XAU/USD steady near $1,950 after Fed’s decision
Gold futures remain steady ner fresh seven-week hoghs at $1,950 after the Federal's Reserve released its monetary policy decision. The yellow metal has rallied on Thursday amid a strong risk appetite, with equity markets surging and the USD on the back foot.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.31 after the BOE expands QE by £150 billion
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.31 after the BOE surprised by expanding its QE program by £150 billion, more than £100 billion expected, and refrained some setting negative rates. Dollar’s sell-off continues as US election results are eyed.
WTI looks weaker, remains capped by $40.00
Crude oil prices trade on the defensive following a failed attempt to extend the recent rally beyond the $39.00 mark per barrel on a more convincing fashion.