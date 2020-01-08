EUR/JPY bulls back in play within rising channel, seeking test of key resistance

- EUR/JPY moves back to test the 200-DMA following Trump's address over Iran.
- Bulls look for a correction within ascending channel and break of Fibonacci resistance at 122.63.
EUR/JPY has found support at the base of a rising channel following a rally in risk appetite on the back of a de-escalation of the crisis in the Persian Gulf. EUR/JPY rallied from the lows of 120.17 to a high of 121.38 to test back through the 200-day moving average.
US President Donald Trump responded to Iran's missile attack in his speech delivered today at 11.30 ET. The President cautioned Iran through over the US economic and military power, calling for peace between the two nations. However, Trump was adamant that Iran will not have nuclear weapons and laid down the foundations for further sanctions in retaliation to the missile attacks that caused no US casualties. We thus saw a rebound in equities and such safe-haven asset classes such as gold and the yen dropped. Subsequently, EUR/JPY rallied to pre-attack levels.
Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon
Trump said in his opening address, “as long as I am the president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. “The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it,” but, "Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions, end support for terrorism." Trump has called on "Europe, China, Russia and other countries," to "break away from Iran nuclear deal."Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Iran does "not seek an escalation of war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression" – The markets will now look to see how the regime responds to additional sanctions and whether they will be considered aggression?
EUR/JPY levels
With the price rising in an ascending channel to the 200-Day moving average, analysts at Commerzbank note that EUR/JPY’s four-month uptrend has seen only a minor erosion but the market stays on the defensive.
"It has failed for the past four weeks at Fibonacci resistance at 122.63 (the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the April 2019 peak). While capped by 122.65(December 2019 high) we will assume a negative bias is entrenched. The recent low at 120.17 needs to give way for us to refocus attention on the 119.26 mid-November low."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near its daily lows after Trump’s speech
US President Trump made a statement on the latest developments on the Middle-East, pouring some cold water on a possible escalation. EUR/USD trades near its daily lows just above 1.1100.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3100 ahead of Brexit news
The GBP/USD pair seems to have found some stability in the 1.3100 price zone, as the market waits for the UK Parliament to vote on PM Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill this Thursday.
USD/JPY: Bulls took over with Trump’s speech
The deescalation of Middle-East tensions smashed the safe-haven yen. Wall Street posted substantial gains, US Treasury yields recovered. USD/JPY bullish as long as it holds above 108.90.
WTI plummets below $60 following US Pres. Trump's remarks on Iran conflict
Crude oil prices came under heavy selling pressure in the last hour after US President Donald Trump took the high road in US-Iran conflict. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $59.90, losing 4.4% on a daily basis.
USD/JPY: Bulls took over with Trump’s speech
The deescalation of Middle-East tensions smashed the safe-haven yen. Wall Street posted substantial gains, US Treasury yields recovered. USD/JPY bullish as long as it holds above 108.90.