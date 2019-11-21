EUR/JPY: Bulls and bears tug of war over 21-DMA

- Price hugs the 21-DMA as investors look to Sino/US trade deal headlines for impetus.
- Beijing may decide to ‘fight and talk alternatively’ and is now closely monitoring the US president’s next move following the vote by Congress - SCMP
EUR/JPY has morphed into a sideways drift along the support of the 50-day moving average while hugging the 21-day moving average. In early trade, the cross has stuck to a narrow range of between 120.06 and 120.16 while markets await any additional bombshell trade headlines in the absence of any core economic data other than today's Japanese Consumer Price Index which arrived as follows:
EUR/JPY is a cross that correlates to the performance in global equities, for the most trading in tandem with price action with the major benchmarks. Overnight, US markets were continuing to bleed out preventing an upside correction in the cross. As ever, the markets are fixated on trade-deal developments between the US and China, monitoring the ongoing conflicting headlines rolling out one after the other through the various media sources.
The bigger picture which markets are rolling with appears to indicate that a deal is still some way off from being a possibility at this juncture which is weighing on risk-sentiment and the cross – The main headline came from the South China Morning Post, in an article entitled, "China watching Donald Trump’s response to US Hong Kong bill as it threatens to become new barrier to trade deal," and bullet points as follows:
- One source says Beijing may decide to ‘fight and talk alternatively’ and is now closely monitoring the US president’s next move following the vote by Congress
- China reacted angrily to the proposals, accusing Washington of interfering in its internal affairs, and may feel obliged to respond.
EUR/JPY levels
The cross is hugging the 21-day moving average and a break higher will likely give shape to an upside bias targetting the 200-DMA located at the 122 handle while meets a 50% Fibonacci retracement target of the mid-March highs to YTD lows. However, on the flip-side, a break below the cluster of the 21 and 50 DMAs opens risk to the Oct lows of 117.07
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.15
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|120.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.48
|Daily SMA50
|119.57
|Daily SMA100
|119.46
|Daily SMA200
|121.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.42
|Previous Daily Low
|119.84
|Previous Weekly High
|120.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|119.24
|Previous Monthly High
|121.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|117.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|119.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|119.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|119.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|120.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|120.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pulls away from two-week highs, steadies near mid-1.10s
EUR/USD lost its momentum before testing 1.11 as surging US Treasury bond yields and upbeat macroeconomic data from the US helped USD gather strength.
Cable drops near 1.2900 handle on USD strength
The cable is rolling into the Asian session near its daily lows just above the 1.2900 figure. The level to beat for bears is the 1.2898 support. GBP/USD is easing from the November highs moving away from the 1.3000 handle.
USD/JPY: Break to 109.00 handle still on the cards
USD/JPY is entering the Asian session near daily highs. The Yen is trading above the 108.00 handle and the 50 DMA on the daily time frame. Over the last 2.5 months, the spot has been gradually gaining ground.
Gold clings to 100-day EMA amid a lack of fresh catalysts, US-China tussle in focus
Following its first negative daily closing in the week, Gold prices cling to 100-day EMA while flashing $1,465 as a quote during Friday’s Asian session. The US “Freedom of Navigation” and another funding bill to avoid shutdown recently occupied headlines.
Big Day for the Euro with ECB Lagarde and PMIs
Friday will be a big day for the euro. There's a speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde and November PMIs. Since Lagarde became the President of the central bank, she has not made any direct comments on monetary policy.