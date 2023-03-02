EUR/JPY builds a cushion below 145.00 as higher Eurozone Inflation fuels hawkish ECB bets

- EUR/JPY has sensed a pause in its gradual decline below 145.00 ahead of Tokyo's Inflation.
- A surprise rise in Eurozone inflation has bolstered the case of more rates from the ECB.
- ECB Lagarde reiterated that a 50 bps rate hike for March is on the table as inflation is still too high.
The EUR/JPY pair is displaying a sideways auction in a range below 145.00 in the early Tokyo session. The cross declined on Thursday after failing to sustain above Tuesday’s high at around 145.50. The downside pressure in the Euro came after the release of the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data.
The preliminary Eurozone HICP (Feb) landed at 8.5%, surpassing the consensus of 8.2% but remaining lower than the prior release of 8.6%. Earlier this week, nations like Germany, Spain, and France reported their HICP figures well above the estimates and the former releases. This indicates that the Eurozone inflation is getting stubborn after some declining moves and more rates from the European Central Bank (ECB) are highly required to cool down the stick inflation.
ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated on Thursday “The case for a 50 bps rate hike this month is still on the table as inflation is still too high.” She further added, “We have to use all tools at our disposal to bring inflation down and we don’t know the peak for rates yet.”
Analysts at Danske Bank expect ECB’s deposit rate to peak at 4%, after a 50 basis points interest rate hike, in both March and May followed by a 25bp hike in both June and July.
On the Tokyo front, investors are awaiting the release of the Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) for fresh impetus. Tokyo’s headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) (Feb) is expected to decline to 4.1% from the prior release of 4.4%. The Japanese economy is struggling to accelerate domestic demand despite immense initiatives from Bank of Japan (BoJ) policymakers and the administration and an escalation in the price pressures is coming from rising import prices.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.91
|Today Daily Change
|-0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|145.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.62
|Daily SMA50
|141.5
|Daily SMA100
|143.2
|Daily SMA200
|141.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|145.29
|Previous Daily Low
|143.96
|Previous Weekly High
|144.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|142.16
|Previous Monthly High
|145.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|139.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|146.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|147.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays calm above 1.0600 ahead of US PMI data
EUR/USD has gone into a consolidation phase above 1.0600 following the earlier rebound that was fueled by hawkish ECB commentary. The US Dollar stays on the back foot as investors await the ISM's Services PMI report for February.
GBP/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.2000
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in positive territory near 1.2000 heading into the American session on Friday. The improving market mood and retreating US T-bond yields weigh on the US Dollar as focus shifts to ISM Services PMI data.
Gold approaches $1,865 hurdle as key US catalysts loom
Gold price appears well-set to print the first weekly gain in five as the metal buyers cheer a softer US Dollar. Adding strength to the bullion’s latest rebound could be the retreat in the US Treasury bond yields from multi-day highs.
Why analysts believe Bitcoin is going to zero, will BTC price nosedive?
Crypto analysts note that headwinds are starting to pile up, explaining the recent decline in Bitcoin, Ethereum and cryptocurrency prices.
US February ISM Services PMI Preview: Will it influence Fed rate hike bets? Premium
The US Dollar’s poor performance in the last quarter of 2022 continued into the new year and the US Dollar Index (DXY) registered losses for the fourth straight month in January.