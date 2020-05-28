EUR/JPY breaks above 119.00 for the first time since late March

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • EUR/JPY rises for fourth straight day, trades above 119.
  • Risk rally weighs on safe-haven JPY on Thursday.
  • Focus shifts to key macroeconomic data releases from Japan.

The EUR/JPY pair closed the first three days of the week in the positive territory and gained more than 100 pips during that period. After staying relatively quiet during the first half of the day on Thursday, the pair extended its rally and touched its highest level since late March at 119.40. As of writing, EUR/JPY was up 0.75% on the day at 119.38.

EUR capitalizes on risk flows

The market sentiment remains as the primary driver of EUR/JPY's movements. Major European equity indexes closed the day more than 1% higher and Wall Street pushed higher following a positive opening to reflect the upbeat mood. At the moment, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are up around 1%.

Heightened hopes of global economy staging a recovery in the second half of the year amid easing of coronavirus-related lockdown measures seem to be making it difficult for safe-havens to find demand. 

In the early hours of the Asian session, Unemployment Rate, Industrial Production and Consumer Confidence data from Japan will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Moreover, Retail Trade, Tokyo CPI and Housing Starts figures will be featured in the Japanese economic docket as well. Later in the day, Destatis will release April Retail Sales data for Germany. 

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.37
Today Daily Change 0.83
Today Daily Change % 0.70
Today daily open 118.54
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 116.72
Daily SMA50 117.43
Daily SMA100 118.8
Daily SMA200 119.3
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 118.91
Previous Daily Low 117.7
Previous Weekly High 118.52
Previous Weekly Low 115.79
Previous Monthly High 119.04
Previous Monthly Low 115.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 118.45
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 118.17
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.86
Daily Pivot Point S2 117.18
Daily Pivot Point S3 116.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 119.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 119.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.27

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

