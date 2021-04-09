EUR/JPY bounces off lows and retakes 130.50

- EUR/JPY rebounds from lows in the 130.00 region.
- Higher US yields puts the yen under further selling pressure.
- US Producer Prices will take centre stage later in the session.
The renewed soft note surrounding the Japanese yen lifts EUR/JPY to the area of daily highs around 130.45/50.
EUR/JPY up on JPY-selling
EUR/JPY regains upside traction following Thursday’s pullback, although it met quite decent support in the 130.00 neighbourhood for the time being.
The strong daily rebound in US yields favours the selling bias around the Japanese safe haven and therefore pushes the cross to shouting distance from yearly highs around 130.70.
Indeed, yields of the US 10-year note advance firmly to the 1.67% area after briefly trading in the vicinity of the 1.60% yardstick later on Thursday.
In the euro docket, the Industrial sector was in the centre of the debate earlier in the session, as Industrial Production in Germany, France and Spain contracted at a monthly 1.6%, 4.7% and 2.1%, respectively, during February.
No data scheduled in Japan, while February’s Producer Prices will be in the limelight later in the US calendar.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is gaining 0.22% at 130.41 and faces the next hurdle at 130.68 (2021 high Apr.7) seconded by 131.00 (psychological level) and then 131.98 (2018 high Jul.17). On the other hand, a drop below 128.68 (50-day SMA) would expose 128.29 (weekly low Mar.24) and finally 127.28 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1900 as dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1900, retreating further from two-week highs of 1.1927 amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar whilst the Treasury yields recover. Concerns about vaccines in Europe outweigh the Fed's dovish message.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.37 on dollar strength, Brexit and covid concerns
GBP/USD is trying to hold onto 1.37, trading near the March lows. The US dollar is rebounding the from dovish Fed-induced blow. Concerns about Britain's vaccine supplies and Brexit-related issues are weighing on sentiment.
Rejection at 50-DMA recalls XAU/USD sellers, $1730 eyed
Gold looks to retest $1730 support after retreating from five-week highs. Technical indicators still back the case for the upside. 50-DMA at $1760 is the level to beat for XAU/USD bulls.
Cardano’s Alonzo update might catalyze ADA price for 78% upswing
IOHK revealed Alonzo, the next protocol update for the Cardano blockchain. The upgrade will build on top of the recent releases like Mary, Allegra and so on to bring smart contract capabilities. ADA price falters but holds up as buyers eye a 78% bull run to record levels.
Bank to the Future: Interest rates return to market center stage
Interest rates have been this year's focus for currency valuation. American Treasury yields have climbed sharply fueling the dollar's rise. The Federal Reserve has two discrete rate policies, a repressive bond program for ...