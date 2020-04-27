EUR/JPY: BOJ's additional easing fails to inspire Yen selling

- EUR/JPY remains under pressure even as BOJ announces additional easing.
- BOJ commits to unlimited QE but retains the yield curve control target.
- Oil remains in the red on persistent oversupply concerns.
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced additional easing to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak soon before press time. So far, however, that has failed to weaken the bid tone around the Japanese yen.
EUR/JPY has barely moved in response to the BOJ news and continues to trade in the red near 116.20.
As expected, the central bank maintained the policy balance rate at 0.1%, retained the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield target of 0%, and announced an open-ended asset purchase program. "The bank will purchase the necessary amount of JGBs with no limit," the statement said. The central bank also cut the gross domestic product forecast for 2020 to -5.0 to -3.0%.
Even so, the yen bears are not impressed and remain on the sidelines, possibly due to the weakness in oil prices. The West Texas Intermediate is down over 5% at press time on oversupply concerns. While the futures on the S&P 500 are flashing green, analysts at Goldman Sachs have warned that the market breadth is narrow and could end up reversing the recovery rally see over the past few weeks.
Looking ahead, the EUR/JPY could continue to track the action in the oil markets. Some analysts expect the EUR/USD to draw bids on account of the recent tightening of the USD-bund yield spread, which had widened by roughly 100 basis points earlier this year. The strength in EUR/USD, if any, could offer support to the EUR/JPY cross.
Technical levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|116.26
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|116.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|117.54
|Daily SMA50
|118.68
|Daily SMA100
|119.91
|Daily SMA200
|119.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|116.44
|Previous Daily Low
|115.54
|Previous Weekly High
|117.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|115.54
|Previous Monthly High
|121.15
|Previous Monthly Low
|116.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|116.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|115.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|115.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|116.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|117.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|117.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
