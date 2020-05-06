EUR/JPY: Below 115.53 should confirm the expected large bear triangle – Credit Suisse

Economists at Credit Suisse continue to see the euro as increasingly at risk on the downside, with EUR/JPY as the perfect expression of weakness.

Key quotes

“A clear and sustained move below 115.53, which is our base case, would mark the long-looked-for completion of a large bearish ‘triangle’ pattern which we think eventually opens the door to a move back to the 2016 low at 109.55.”

“We maintain an immediate bearish stance whilst below 117.78/83.”