EUR/JPY bears taking control in Tokyo open, TP filled in increased volatility

- EUR/JPY has been a grind to the downside and lower bounds of the sideways daily channel.
- Daily bearish engulfing tilts bias to the downside.
EUR/JPY is trading at 125.95 within a 14-pip range in the Tokyo open where see some slightly more volatile price action has triggered a take profit on an overnight trade setup, (see below and here EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bears seeking an extension to channel support).
Meanwhile, the pair has otherwise been in the hands of the bears for the most part in overnight trade.
The cross ended the day in the red having travelled between a high of 126.59 to a low of 125.90.
In USD/JPY, the pair's downtrend is exerting itself and the trend lows of 103.18 are at risk. Whereas in the euro, the single currency has been defying gravity but risks are tilted to the downside below 1.2158 point of control with risk of a double-top.
Fundamentally, however, the sentiment conflicts with the technicals.
Overnight, stocks and commodities climbed, while Treasury yields moved higher.
The summed up the mood as it fell in a classic risk 'on' markets;.
There is ongoing optimism towards a US government stimulus package, the coronavirus vaccine distribution and with the Federal Reserve expected to stick to its dovish stance later today Wednesday.
Strong US manufacturing data also underpinned sentiment.
A positive lead for Asian markets also comes in Brexit talk progress whereby British lawmakers are expecting a deal, with bookmakers in agreement.
Nevertheless, against such bullish odds, EUR/JPY is bearish and has just completed a take profit on analysis and a day trading setup from the New York session.
New York session's analysis
1-hour chart analysis:
15-min analysis and setup:
Tokyo take-profit achieved
15-min outcome:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.22 as tensions mount
EUR/USD has fallen off the fresh multi-year peak of 1.2212 as traders pause ahead of the Fed decision. US retail sales missed estimates and EZ PMIs exceeded them.
GBP/USD falls off the highs as Brexit waiting game continues
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.35 as promising headlines of Brexit progress have yet to yield a deal. The EU and the UK are reportedly at odds over fisheries.
XAU/USD retreats from 1-week tops, steady around $1855 ahead of FOMC
Gold surrendered its intraday gains to one-week tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering near the $1855 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
Bitcoin finally cracks $20,000 for the first time ever
Bitcoin has just climbed above $20,000 for the first time ever and seems poised for further upside action. The digital asset trades at $20,300 at the time of writing.
WTI trades flat around $47.50 ahead of EIA report
Crude oil prices rose during the first two days of the week as the coronavirus vaccine rollout and US stimulus optimism allowed investors to continue to price a steady recovery in global oil demand.