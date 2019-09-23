EUR/JPY bears in control below the 120 handle with eyes on the 117.50s

- The risk mood is fickle at the start of the week and EUR/JPY is suffering while geopolitical tensions simmer away.
- JPY net positions have been back in positive ground for seven straight weeks.
EUR/JPY has travelled further south at the start of the week, extending last week's decline from the vicinity of the 120 handle. Today, the cross has traded between a high of 118.79 and 117.75, tracking a poor performance in European equities.
The risk mood is fickle at the start of the week while the euro is one of the best performers on the board, albeit sliding below the 1.10 handle vs the greenback and travelling south below trend line resistance. However, net short positions dropped to their most extreme levels since June while some members of the European Central Bank Governing Council pushed back against the easing package announced at the September policy meeting.
Geopolitics simmer away
Going forward Italian politics and Brexit remain potential negative factors for the euro and the cross can continue to struggle in a risk-off bias environment while the release of weak German manufacturing data added to the downside action as investors continue to mull over forever changing trade negotiation headlines between the US and China. Meanwhile, JPY net positions have been back in positive ground for seven straight weeks on safe-haven demand due to fears over the outlook for the global economy - While hopes for high-level trade talks between the US and China in October have been a temporary bullish factor, tensions between the US and Iran have escalated.
EUR/JPY levels
EUR/JPY remains below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 120.05. "Above it resistance can be seen between the June lows at 120.79/96 as well as at the 121.38 late July high. Minor support below the September 20 low at 118.47 comes in at the 117.55/52 August 12 and September 12 lows. Further support can be seen at the 116.58/115.87 recent lows," analysts at Commerzbank explained.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.10 amid fears of a German recession
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.10 after German Manufacturing PMI crashed to 41.4 and other figures also disappointed. Fears of a recession are mounting. ECB President Draghi has said he is ready to act.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.24 as markets await a Brexit breakthrough
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.24, down. PM Johnson has expressed optimism ahead of meetings with EU leaders in New York. The opposition Labour Party's is trying to iron out its position on Brexit.
USD/JPY extends consolidation near 107.50 following intraday selloff
The USD/JPY pair traded in a very tight range during the Asian session near the 107.70 mark but came under strong bearish pressure in the European morning after the disappointing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) readings from the euro area and Germany revived concerns over a global economic slowdown and ramped up the demand for safe-haven assets such as the JPY.
Gold rises further above $1520, hits two-week highs
Gold broke to the upside during the American session and extended gains. It reached at $1,526 the strongest level in two weeks.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bakkt to the Future
Today is the day – the release of futures on Bitcoin by ICE – owner among others by the all-powerful NYSE. This initiative, channeled through the trading platform Bakkt, will allow trading futures on Bitcoin with delivery to maturity.