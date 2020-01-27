EUR/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Euro weakens to 1.5-month lows against yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is under strong selling pressure while trading at fresh 2020 lows.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 119.90 support.
 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
The market is continuing its drop from January’s tops trading now at fresh 1.5-month low nearing the 120.00 figure while trading below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).  
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
The market is challenging the 119.90 support while trading below its main simple moving averages (SMAs) on the four-hour chart. As EUR/JPY is under heaving bearish pressure the spot is set to keep declining towards the 119.65 and 119.40 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistances are seen near 120.40, 120.82 and 121.15 levels.
  

Additional key level

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.99
Today Daily Change -0.53
Today Daily Change % -0.44
Today daily open 120.52
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.72
Daily SMA50 121.23
Daily SMA100 120.35
Daily SMA200 120.78
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.27
Previous Daily Low 120.42
Previous Weekly High 122.37
Previous Weekly Low 120.42
Previous Monthly High 124.2
Previous Monthly Low 119.98
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.75
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.2
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.9

 

 

