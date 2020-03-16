EUR/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Euro stuck in ranges vs. yen, trades near 118.40 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY remains sideways in the 117-119 range.
  • Support is seen near the 118.17, 117.85 and 117.31 levels.
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading below the main daily SMAs suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. The spot is about to end the New York session below the 119.00 figure. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
EUR/JPY remains sidelined in the 117-119 range as market participants can’t find a direction for the currency cross. The market keeps an underlying bearish bias with the spot trading below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart.  
 
 
Resistance: 118.79, 119.30, 119.53 
Support: 118.17, 117.85, 117.31 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 118.48
Today Daily Change -1.44
Today Daily Change % -1.20
Today daily open 119.92
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.49
Daily SMA50 120.34
Daily SMA100 120.6
Daily SMA200 120.17
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.32
Previous Daily Low 116.89
Previous Weekly High 120.32
Previous Weekly Low 116.13
Previous Monthly High 121.4
Previous Monthly Low 118.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 118.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 115.61
Daily Pivot Point S3 114.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.47
Daily Pivot Point R3 124.63

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

