EUR/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Euro bouncing from multi-week lows vs. yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY correction up can be likely in the medium term. 
  • Resistance is seen near the 119.95 price level. 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading near three months lows while under the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
EUR/JPY rebounded from multi-week lows, however, the retracement is up is not going very far for the time being. Bulls should overcome the 119.95 resistance followed by the 120.20 and 120.50 levels. On the flip side, bears want to resume the bear trend and break below the 119.58 support to reach the 119.20 and 118.90 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 
 
Resistance: 119.95, 120.20, 120.50
Support: 119.58, 119.20, 118.90
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.86
Today Daily Change 0.09
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 119.77
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.02
Daily SMA50 121.22
Daily SMA100 120.49
Daily SMA200 120.53
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.34
Previous Daily Low 119.68
Previous Weekly High 121.15
Previous Weekly Low 119.92
Previous Monthly High 122.88
Previous Monthly Low 119.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.09
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.52
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.27
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.86
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.18
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.84

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

