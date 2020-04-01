EUR/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Euro bears en route towards March’s lows vs. Japanese yen

- EUR/JPY bearish acceleration intensifies as the spot is nearing the March’s lows.
- The level to beat for bears is the 116.90 support.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY four-hour chart
Additional key levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|117.35
|Today Daily Change
|-1.37
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.15
|Today daily open
|118.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|119.01
|Daily SMA50
|119.7
|Daily SMA100
|120.42
|Daily SMA200
|120.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|119.71
|Previous Daily Low
|118.2
|Previous Weekly High
|121.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|117.73
|Previous Monthly High
|121.15
|Previous Monthly Low
|116.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|118.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|119.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|118.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|117.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|116.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|119.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|120.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.06
