EUR/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Euro bears en route towards March’s lows vs. Japanese yen

  • EUR/JPY bearish acceleration intensifies as the spot is nearing the March’s lows.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 116.90 support.
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is dropping towards the March’s lows as the spot is trading below the main daily SMAs suggesting an overall bearish bias. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
EUR/JPY broke below the 117.50 level which is now turning resistance as the market is trading below the main SMAS on the four-hour time frame. The bears are in control and a sustained break below the 116.90 support should lead to further weakness towards the 116.10 level and the 115.00 figure while resistance can emerge near the 117.50, 118.00 and 118.75 levels on the way up. 
  

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 117.35
Today Daily Change -1.37
Today Daily Change % -1.15
Today daily open 118.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.01
Daily SMA50 119.7
Daily SMA100 120.42
Daily SMA200 120.01
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 119.71
Previous Daily Low 118.2
Previous Weekly High 121.15
Previous Weekly Low 117.73
Previous Monthly High 121.15
Previous Monthly Low 116.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 118.77
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 119.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 118.05
Daily Pivot Point S2 117.37
Daily Pivot Point S3 116.54
Daily Pivot Point R1 119.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.06

 

 

