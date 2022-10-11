- The euro reaches levels past 142.00 after bouncing up at 140.95.
- A brighter market mood is easing selling pressure on the euro.
- EUR/JPY expected to trend lower over the next months – ING.
The euro found support at 140.95 low earlier on Tuesday and is picking up during the North American session, to hit intra-day highs right above 142.00, favoured by a moderately brighter market mood moderately.
The euro pares losses after a four-day decline
The common currency has regained some ground on Tuesday, with the pair 0.5% up on the day, following a four-day losing streak. The brighter market sentiment, with US stock markets shifting into positive territory, has weighed on safe-haven assets as the yen, easing negative pressure on the euro.
In absence of first-tier macroeconomic figures, the Japanese yen remains is on the back foot amid the monetary policy differential between the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan.
The US Central Bank has increased up borrowing cost from nearly 0% to a range of 3.00% - 3.25% and the market is pricing in another aggressive rate hike in November. The BoJ, meanwhile, is lagging behind the other major central banks, sticking to its ultra-expansive monetary policy, which is hurting the yen.
On the other hand, the euro remains unable to capitalize yen weakness. Market concerns about the impact of the escalation in the Ukrainian war and the high energy prices on eurozone’s economic prospects are adding negative pressure on the common currency.
EUR/JPY moving lower over the next months – ING
From a longer-term perspective, currency analysts at ING see the pair capped below 145.00: “Our bias would be that EUR/JPY struggles to sustain a break above the 145 level in an environment where central banks are actively looking to slow aggregate demand (…) Typically, the Japanese have been more interventionist than the eurozone and on that basis – and given the forthcoming eurozone recession – EUR/JPY risks look skewed lower the next six months.”
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.57
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|141.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.87
|Daily SMA50
|139.78
|Daily SMA100
|139.84
|Daily SMA200
|136.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.82
|Previous Daily Low
|140.9
|Previous Weekly High
|144.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.19
|Previous Monthly High
|145.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.77
AUD/USD pressured by risk-off headlines
The AUD/USD pair trades near a fresh two-year low of 0.6247, down for a fourth consecutive day. The pair trimmed early gains as BOE’s Governor Andrew Bailey announced they will be off the market this week, spurring risk aversion ahead of the US close.
EUR/USD steady around 0.9700 ahead of US first-tier events
The EUR/USD pair retreated from the 0.9780 region and returned to its comfort zone at around 0.9700 as market players await US FOMC Meeting Minutes and fresh US inflation figures.
Gold benefiting from softer Treasury yields
XAUUSD bounces from a critical Fibonacci level, but further gains are unclear. XAUUSD is up on Tuesday as market players choose to drop the American currency during US trading hours. Easing yields after Wall Street’s opening bell undermined demand for the safe-haven USD.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The start of a larger decline
The crypto market descends in freefall fashion. At the current time, jumping into the market for a bounce could lead to painful losses. Key levels have been identified to estimate where the cryptocurrency decline may flatline
Markets slide as IMF warns “worst is yet to come”
Losses accelerated as US markets opened with the IMF adding to the negative tone by downgrading its global growth forecast for next year to 2.7%, while admitting that its target could fall further if economic conditions continue to deteriorate.