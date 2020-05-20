EUR/JPY: A close above 117.77/83 would mark an important base – Credit Suisse

A close above 117.77/83 can mark an important base with resistance next at 118.58/63, per Credit Suisse. Analysts at Commerzbank also see upside potential on the EUR/JPY pair.
Key quotes
“EUR/JPY has cleared key resistance from the late April/early May highs at 117.77/83 and assuming a close above here is achieved, this would not only see the large bear ‘triangle’ negated, it would instead see a base established to mark an important turn higher, with resistance next at 118.58/63, then the April highs at 119.01/04.”
“Support is seen at 117.58/52 initially, then 117.02, which we look to ideally now hold to maintain thoughts of a base.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
