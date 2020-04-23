EUR/HUF: The higher the pair, the greater the odds of new hikes of short-term rates – TDS

The NBH will meet and announce monetary policy decision on Tuesday, 28 April, per TD Securities. EUR/HUF is trading at 357.968.

Key quotes

“Implications for HUF, provided all rates remain on hold, will largely depend on the QE details.”

“The EUR/HUF pair could move higher if the size of the purchase programs is too big.”

“The NBH could intervene, sending EUR/HUF lower, if the pair weakness too much in the run-up into the meeting.”