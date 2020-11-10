EUR/HUF slips back towards the 355.82/10 mid-May high and October low – Commerzbank

EUR/HUF has come close to the April peak at 369.53 by rising to 369.28 in October before rapidly falling again towards the October low at 355.82, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, briefs.
Key quotes
“The June high at 357.48 is about to be reached with the next lower 355.82/10 mid-May high and October low also being eyed. Were it to be slipped through, the 200-day moving average at 351.75 would be next in line.”
“Resistance above the 55-day moving average and the early September high at 360.92/361.71 comes in at the 366.35/44 September and October 20 high and also at the 369.28 October peak.”
“Only if the 369.28 level were to unexpectedly be exceeded on a daily chart closing basis, would a daily 3 x 3 horizontal Point & Figure upside target at 384.00 be in focus as well as the minor psychological 400.00 mark.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
