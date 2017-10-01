EUR: Hovering around 1.0600 today – ING

Analysts at ING note that EUR/USD has stabilised around the 1.0600 level (a level which ING identify as fair based on their short term fair value model) ahead of President elect Trump press conference (the first since his acceptance speech).

Key Quotes

“However, given the busy EZ political calendar in 1H17 and likely another leg in UST yields higher, we look for more downside (albeit limited and likely to be bound by the parity due in part to medium term valuation considerations) to EUR/USD in coming months.”