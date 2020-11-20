- EUR?GBP's reversal finds support at 0.8915, remains within previous ranges.
- The pound appreciates on Brexit deal hopes.
- UK macroeconomic data underpins GBP demand.
The euro lost ground on Friday, retreating from Thursday’s high at 0.8965, against a firmer GBP, amid the upbeat comments from Brexit negotiators. The pair, however, has been supported above 0.8915 area and remains moving within previous ranges.
The pound nudges up on hopes of a Brexit deal
The cable has appreciated against its main peers after European Commission President, Ursula van der Leyden affirmed that she had observed progress on the negotiations over the last weeks, with movement on important files.
European and UK representatives have confirmed Van der Leyden’s views suggesting that the positions on key issues are getting closer and that a trade deal might be imminent. These comments have boosted optimism after Thursday’s disappointment when the talks had to be suspended due to a COVID-19 infection.
Apart from that, UK macroeconomic data has contributed to underpin GBP demand. British retail sales increased by 1.2% in October and 5.8% year on year, according to National Statistics. This is the eighth consecutive increase in retail consumption, which confirms the resilience of the sector in times of coronavirus and eases fears about the UK’s economic outlook.
EUR/GBP remains steady above 0.8915 support
From a technical perspective, the EUR/GBP is consolidating above 0.8900 with upside attempts capped below 0.8950. On the upside, above 0.8960 (November 19 high) next area of interest lies at 0.9000 (November 12 and 13 high) and 0.9050/65 where the November 5 and 6 highs meet the 50 and 100-day SMAs.
On the downside, below 0.8915 (November 18,19 lows), the pair might aim a key support level at 0.8860 (September 3, November 11 low). If that level is broken, the next target might be 0.8800/10 (May 4, 11 highs).
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8926
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|0.8949
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8995
|Daily SMA50
|0.9066
|Daily SMA100
|0.9044
|Daily SMA200
|0.8943
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8964
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8924
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9048
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8861
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8984
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8949
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8939
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8927
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8906
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8888
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8967
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8985
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9006
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.1900 amid tepid market mood
EUR/USD is holding onto gains near 1.19 as markets grapple with the US Treasury's demand to receive around $500 billion back in stimulus funds from the Federal Reserve. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.33 amid upbeat UK retail slaes
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.33 as UK retail sales beat estimates with an increase of 1.2% in October. Brexit talks have been suspended due to one negotiators's positive covid test.
XAU/USD spikes to $1880
Gold jumped from $1,867 to $1,880/oz, reaching the highest level in two days. From the top pulled back and as of writing, the metal trades at $1,875, up by $10 for the day but still down for the week.
When the market shivers, the Fed delivers? Where next for markets
Investors received a shot in the arm from vaccine news, but these are having diminishing returns as virus cases continue rising. How will the pandemic impact the dollar and the euro? What will central banks and politicians do?
WTI back on the defensive, drops below $42.00 though still in bullish upwards trend channel
Front-month WTI futures have been choppy on Friday, swinging to highs of close to the $42.40 mark during the European morning, only to sharply reverse course in recent trade back below $42.00 and to current levels in the $41.80s.