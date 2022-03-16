EUR/GBP’s rebound from 0.8200 treads water above 0.8400

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • Euro bulls lose momentum and the pair stalls at 0.8400.
  • BoE rate hike expectations are supporting the GBP
  • EUR/GBP, looking for direction between 0.8385 and 0.8450.

The euro has been moving sideways around the 0.8400 level on Wednesday, looking for direction after pulling back from one-month highs at 0.8450.

The euro remains flat with all eyes on the Federal Reserve

In absence of first-tier macroeconomic data in Europe or the UK, the EUR/GBP remains practically unchanged on the daily chart, with the investors awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision.

The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates for the first time since 2018 with the country facing the highest inflation in four decades. The main focus, however, will be on the bank’s statement and the ensuing press release to assess how is the Fed going to manage to bring consumer prices under control without hurting economic growth in a rather delicate moment.

Furthermore, the Bank of England is expected to follow suit and raise its benchmark interest rate on Thursday, which might be supporting the GBP from further depreciation.

EUR/GBP is trapped between 0.8450 and 0.8385

At the moment, the pair remains capped below March 15 high at 0.8450, which is defending February 7 high at 0.8475 and December 20 and 21 highs at 0.8550.

On the downside, immediate support lies at 0.8385 (March 15 low) and below here, 0.8355, where the 50-day SMA and March 11 lows meet. A breach of that level would cancel the near-term uptrend and, probably add pressure towards 0.8300 (February 21, 22 lows).

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8402
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 0.8398
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8348
Daily SMA50 0.8359
Daily SMA100 0.8419
Daily SMA200 0.8481
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8456
Previous Daily Low 0.8386
Previous Weekly High 0.8436
Previous Weekly Low 0.8203
Previous Monthly High 0.8478
Previous Monthly Low 0.8285
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8413
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8429
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8371
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8344
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8301
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8441
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8484
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8511

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Live: Fed's policy announcements to rock the markets Premium

Live: Fed's policy announcements to rock the markets

The dollar stays on the back foot on Wednesday amid heightened optimism for a Russia-Ukraine peace agreement. The Fed is widely expected to hike its policy rate by 25 basis points and the updated Summary of Economic Projections will reveal how far policymakers are willing to go with future rate increases.

FOLLOW US LIVE

EUR/USD retreats on falling peace expectations

EUR/USD retreats on falling peace expectations

EUR/USD has cooled down to around 1.10 after Kyiv reportedly rejected Russia's neutrality demands. Earlier, the pair leaped significantly above 1.10 in response to reports about a tentative 15-point peace plan. The safe-haven dollar is rocking and rolling.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD dips to 1.31 as optimism fades

GBP/USD dips to 1.31 as optimism fades

GBP/USD has slipped back to around 1.31 as hopes for a Russian-Ukrainian deal fade. Earlier, investors ditched the dollar in response to reports of a peace plan. Traders are eyeing the Fed's first post-pandemic hike due out later.

GBP/USD News

Gold struggles to hold above $1,920, eyes on FOMC

Gold struggles to hold above $1,920, eyes on FOMC

Gold staged a rebound and advanced toward $1,930 earlier in the day but lost its traction. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day ahead of the Fed's policy announcements, weighing on the yellow metal.

Gold News

Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally

Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally

Bitcoin price saw a massive spike ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 16. The rally was brief and has been undone, suggesting that BTC is likely to head lower before any noticeable uptrend.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures