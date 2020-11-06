  • EUR/GBP pares Thursday's losses after bouncing up at 0.9000.
  • The pound slides on Brexit and a dovish BoE.

Euro’s bearish reversal from 0.9065 highs on Thursday has lacked follow-through below 0.9000 and the pair regained lost ground on Friday to close the week slightly higher.

BoE and Brexit remain weighing on pound demand

The pound has lost ground against the euro on Friday, with the dust from the US election slowly coming down. The market is digesting the impact of the Bank of England's dovish monetary policy decision on Thursday and the impasse on the Brexit negotiations with the deadline year-end deadline around the corner.

The Bank of England maintained its main interest rate unchanged at 0.1% and expanded its bond-buying program by £150 billion to a total target to £895. The day when the second lockdown kicked off in the UK, the bank increased its stimulus program to offset the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

Furthermore, the standstill at the Brexit negotiations remains eroding confidence on the pound. Previous hopes of a trade deal have cooled off as the last two weeks of intensive talks have concluded without relevant advances and representatives from both parties reiterate that the postures are still far away in key issues.

The talks, however, are expected to continue in London over the weekend, which maintains hopes that a deal to avoid a hard exit from the Union is still possible. This is holding the GBP from sharper declines against its main peers.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9029
Today Daily Change 0.0032
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 0.8997
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9046
Daily SMA50 0.907
Daily SMA100 0.9053
Daily SMA200 0.8917
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9069
Previous Daily Low 0.8996
Previous Weekly High 0.9106
Previous Weekly Low 0.8984
Previous Monthly High 0.9162
Previous Monthly Low 0.8984
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9024
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9041
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8972
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8948
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9045
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9093
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9118

 

 

 

