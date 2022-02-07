EUR/GBP: Year-end target remains at 0.84 after BoE and ECB – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank still view that the level of around 0.83 in the EUR/GBP cross was the bottom as relative rates now seem more supportive for euro than the British pound. They continue to forecast EUR/GBP at 0.84 in twelve months.
Key Quotes:
“We now expect the BoE to deliver four additional 25bp rate hikes this year (March, May, August and November) versus two additional hikes previously. Our new BoE call remains slightly less aggressive than markets pricing, where five rate hikes are priced in.”
“We continue to believe that risk is skewed towards more rate hikes (and also a probability of a 50bp rate hike). BoE is now likely to announce some details on “active QT” in connection with the May meeting. Initially, EUR/GBP fell slightly below 0.83 on the hawkish signal but EUR/GBP is now trading closer to 0.85 supported by the ECB.”
“We are still of the view that the level of around 0.83 was the bottom in the cross, as relative rates now seem more supportive for EUR than GBP, as BoE rate hikes are already priced in and the ECB is turning more hawkish.”
“Overall, we still see the 2022 investment environment as USD-positive, which is usually benefitting GBP relative to EUR, which we believe will dominate slightly. Hence, we continue targeting EUR/GBP at 0.84 in 12M.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1450
EUR/USD rose above 1.1450 on Monday but struggled to gather bullish momentum. The greenback is weak against most major rivals despite an upbeat employment report, confirming Fed's aggressive tightening stance. Market players await fresh US inflation data to be released later in the week.
GBP/USD under modest bearish pressure, holds above 1.3500
GBP/USD dipped below 1.3500 in the early European session but managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses in the second half of the day. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the pair is fluctuating in a relatively tight range on Monday.
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls in the driver’s seat, eyeing $1,825.60 Premium
Gold is up on Monday amid the broad dollar’s weakness, trading at around $1,817 a troy ounce.
DOGE set for 25% gains
Dogecoin price sees rejection on the 55-day SMA at $0.16. DOGE bulls will see a short fade but will break through the 55-day SMA later this week. A break above $0.16 will open more room with 25% gains before the next resistance hits.
Lucid Group Inc gains as EV stocks rally on Tesla forecast from JPMorgan
NASDAQ: LCID gained 2.23% during Friday’s trading session. JPMorgan is bullish on Tesla’s future prospects in the US automotive market.