EUR/GBP: volatility on Carney and awaiting PM May tomorrow

Currently, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8791, up 0.73% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.8854 and low at 0.8763.

EUR/GBP has been volatile in the last hour on the back of Carney speaking saying that he sees slower growth and a weaker pound over the next few years.

The cross made a session low, but has failed to gain space above the 0.88 handle on the news and is back to consolidation after the overnight supply in the pound on the back of the hard Brexit news from the weekend ahead of tomorrow's keynote speech from PM May where markets are expecting her to unveil at least some concrete plans in respect to Brexit and what form we should expect to see it occur in.

BoE's Carney: Brexit effect on GBP and economy will be "somewhat uncertain" over next few years

EUR/GBP levels

Current price is 0.8791, with resistance ahead at 0.8805 (Weekly Classic R1), 0.8808 (Daily Classic R2), 0.8845 (Daily Classic R3), 0.8845 (Daily Open) and 0.8854 (Daily High). Next support to the downside can be found at 0.8787 (Hourly 20 EMA), 0.8771 (Yesterday's High), 0.8768 (Daily Classic R1), 0.8763 (Daily Low) and 0.8731 (Daily Classic PP).