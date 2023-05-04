EUR/GBP turns sideways above 0.8800 ahead of ECB monetary policy

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • EUR/GBP is showing a lackluster performance above 0.8800 as focus shifts to ECB policy.
  • Investors are divided about the pace of interest rate hike to be adopted by the ECB ahead.
  • The BoE is expected to raise rates by 25 bps and then will hold for a year.

The EUR/GBP pair is consolidating above the round-level support of 0.8800 in the Asian session. The cross witnessed a steep fall on Wednesday after ditching crucial support of 0.8815 as investors are divided about the pace of interest rate hike to be adopted by the European Central Bank (ECB) ahead.

Earlier, the street was confident that ECB President Christine Lagarde will continue its policy-tightening regime by 50 basis points (bps).  Also, ECB member Isabel Schnabel cited last week that one more 50 bps interest rate hike is on the cards. Eurozone inflation is extremely persistent and is not showing confident signs of further softening due to labor shortage.

However, weak growth rates and declining bank credit have strengthened fears of a recession in the Eurozone and the ECB is expected to slow down the pace of hiking interest rates to 25 basis points (bps). In the first quarter, the Eurozone economy displayed a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 0.1% lower than the estimates of 0.2%.

Meanwhile, in a recently published Bank Lending Survey (BLS), the European Central Bank (ECB) noted that a net 38% of Eurozone banks reported a fall in demand for credit from companies in the first quarter of the year. Also, banks have tightened their credit conditions amid a volatile environment. ECB stated, "The general level of interest rates was reported to be the main driver of reduced loan demand, in an environment of monetary policy tightening."

On the Pound Sterling front, A survey of economists by Bloomberg showed most anticipate the key rate will rise to 4.5% on May 11 and then remain on hold, pausing the most aggressive cycle of increases in four decades.

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8805
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 0.8804
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8813
Daily SMA50 0.8814
Daily SMA100 0.882
Daily SMA200 0.8728
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8835
Previous Daily Low 0.8796
Previous Weekly High 0.8875
Previous Weekly Low 0.8765
Previous Monthly High 0.8875
Previous Monthly Low 0.8729
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8811
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.882
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8788
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8772
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8749
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8828
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8851
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8867

 

 

