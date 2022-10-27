- EUR/GBP remains confined in a narrow band after the ECB hikes interest rates by 75 bps.
- The announcement fails to influence the shared currency as the move was already priced in.
- Investors now look to the post-meeting press conference for short-term trading opportunities.
The EUR/GBP cross edges lower during the mid-European session and slides to a fresh weekly low, around the 0.8650 region after the European Central Bank announced its policy decision.
As was expected, the ECB hikes interest rates by 75 bps for the second successive time in October to tackle stubbornly high inflation. Given that the markets had already priced in another jumbo rate hike, the announcement does little to provide any impetus to the shared currency or the EUR/GBP cross. Investors also prefer to wait on the sidelines and look forward to ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments at the post-meeting conference for clues about the near-term policy outlook.
In the meantime, the latest optimism over the appointment of Rishi Sunak as the new UK Prime Minister continues to underpin the British pound and acts as a headwind for the EUR/GBP cross. Market players see Sunak as someone who can bring stability back after the recent volatility in the markets. Moreover, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told Reuters that she expects new UK PM Sunak to steer Britain towards a path of medium-term fiscal sustainability.
Apart from this, growing worries that the protracted Russia-Ukraine war could drag the Eurozone's economy faster and deeper into recession might continue to cap the upside for the EUR/GBP cross. The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for some meaningful downside for spot prices. That said, the lack of any follow-through selling warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8675
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.8668
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.873
|Daily SMA50
|0.8687
|Daily SMA100
|0.8595
|Daily SMA200
|0.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.87
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8646
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8781
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8578
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9254
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8667
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.868
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8642
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8617
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8588
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8697
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8726
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8751
Lagarde speaks on policy outlook, US Q3 GDP impresses – LIVE
The ECB raised its key rates by 75 basis points following the October policy meeting as expected and the US data showed that the economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.6% in Q3. In the meantime, ECB President Lagarde delivers remarks on the policy outlook.
EUR/USD holds above parity after ECB and US GDP
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and fell below parity before managing to recover above that level. ECB raised key rates by 75 bps as expected and US Q3 GDP came in stronger than expected, not allowing the pair to gain traction as Lagarde speaks on policy decisions.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.1550 amid renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its daily slide toward 1.1550 in the early American session after the data from the US showed that the economy expanded at a slightly stronger pace than expected in Q3. Reflecting the dollar strength, US Dollar Index clings to strong daily gains above 110.00.
Gold loses traction, declines below $1,660
Gold lost its traction and declined to a fresh session low below $1,660. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 1% on the day after the BEA's first estimate revealed that the US economy grew by 2.6% in Q3, making it difficult for XAU/USD to erase its losses.
Dogecoin price triggers a multi-year breakout as DOGE bulls hint at a revisit of $0.190
DOGE shows a clear surge in bullish momentum after months of trading lower and consolidating in a tight range. This explosive move has the potential to propel the dog-themed crypto higher.