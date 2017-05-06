EUR/GBP tumbles to lows, fast approaching 0.8700 handle

The EUR/GBP cross extended its corrective slide and eroded majority of Friday's up-move to 2-1/2 month tops.

The pair's sharp fall over the past couple of hours during mid-European session could be attributed to the latest ICM UK election poll that showed Conservatives retaking 11-point lead against opponents Labour party.

With only 3-days left for the pivotal UK general election, the poll seems to have prompted some short-covering move. Traders even shrugged off today's disappointing UK services PMI, at 53.8 for May as compared to last month's 55.8.

Moreover, market also looked past the latest terrorist attack in London over the weekend, with political headlines continuing as a key driver of investors' sentiment surrounding the British Pound.

Meanwhile, a mildly weaker tone surrounding the EUR/USD major, primarily led by profit taking in wake of a modest US Dollar recovery, further collaborated to the pair's slide back closer to the 0.8700 handel.

Technical levels to watch

A follow through retracement now seems to find support near the 0.8700 handle, below which the corrective slide could get extended back towards 0.8660-55 support area. On the flip side, momentum back above mid-0.8700s might continue to confront some fresh supply around 0.8770 region, which if cleared should help the cross to reclaim the 0.8800 handle.