EUR/GBP tumbles to 5-month lows in sub-0.8800 levels

- EUR/GBP drops below the 0.8800 handle.
- The cross drops to fresh multi-month lows.
- Optimism around a Brexit deal supports GBP.
The strong rally in the Sterling looks unabated so far on Friday and is forcing EUR/GBP to recede further to the area below the 0.8800 key support, or 5-month lows.
EUR/GBP weaker on Brexit hopes
The European cross has met a wave of selling pressure after hopes of a Brexit deal remain on the rise for yet another session today. In fact, extra optimism was poured over markets after the constructive meeting between negotiators Barnier and Barclay.
Rising odds for a Brexit agreement could not come on a better timing ahead of next week’s key EU Summit on October 17-18. The Sterling remains well bid and climbing to new multi-months highs vs. both the single currency and the Greenback.
In the meantime, the cross closed with losses in eight out of the last nine weeks following the rejection of 2019 highs beyond 0.93 the figure on August 12th and it has also broken below the 61.8% Fibo retracement of the May-August rally.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is retreating 0.62% at 0.8787 and a drop below 0.8761 (monthly low Oct.11) would expose 0.8667 (78.6% Fibo of the May-August rally) and then 0.8488 (monthly low May 6). On the other hand, the next resistance aligns at 0.8976 (100-day SMA) seconded by 0.9014 (55-day SMA) and finally 0.9148 (monthly high Sep.3).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
